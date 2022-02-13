How crypto brands showed up in Super Bowl 2022

Attack of the exchanges

Coinbase was the first of three exchange platforms to air an ad, and it certainly made a splash. The spot featured a QR code changing colors and bouncing across the screen—a nod to the infamous DVD screensaver. Demand was so high on the webpage to which the code was linked, that some users experienced error messages.

The ad offered new Coinbase customers $15 in free bitcoin. Those who previously signed up would be entered into the platform's $3 million giveaway.

Coinbase's appearance may have been a surprise to many. Leading up to the game, the brand made no mention of having a Super Bowl spot even as its competitors built hype around their own. Accenture Interactive was the agency behind the ad, which aired in the first quarter.