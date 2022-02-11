Special Report: Super Bowl

How COVID testing brand Cue put together a Super Bowl ad in 8 days

Gal Gadot provides voice work for the new spot
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 11, 2022.
Cutwater Spirits Super Bowl ad celebrates lazy mixology with its canned cocktails
20220210_CUE_SBclip_3x2.png
Credit: Cue

Cue Health is best known for its at-home COVID-19 tests, but the company can do so much more—like put together a Super Bowl spot in eight days. The health care technology brand will air its first-ever Big Game spot in the third quarter of Sunday’s game as it seeks to promote all of its home health care capabilities beyond COVID tests to consumers.

The 30-second video begins with a mom telling her young son Andy about a likely close contact who tested positive for COVID. “Let’s do a Cue test,” she says. The ad then moves to personify all of the smart home devices in the house, including a speaker, thermostat and robot vacuum—each one vocalizes curiosity about Cue. “I’m Cue, and I’m here to protect the family,” says "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot as the Cue white box reader. “I’m a smart home testing lab and I’m fast and super accurate,” she adds, as the test results are transmitted to Andy’s phone. At the end, Gadot’s voice teases, “Just wait till you see what else I can do.”

Founded under the name Ruubix more than a decade ago, the company changed its name to Cue Health in 2017. The company rose to prominence in recent months for its fast home COVID tests, which include a home reader that customers can purchase for $249 with discounts available for those who opt into a membership to receive regular testing cartridges. Consumers can also purchase single tests. Ultimately, the reader will be used for many other health care needs, including testing capabilities around influenza, pregnancy and sexual health.

“We are positioning it as the next smart device for your health, so that is bigger than just COVID—right now, the only proof point is COVID, but that’s just the beginning,” said Nitin Duggal, who joined Cue as its first chief marketing officer last year after working at Abbott Diabetes Care. “You have all these gadgets around you which are smart taking care of your needs but do you have a smart device for your health?” he added.

A few weeks ago, Cue wasn’t even planning a Super Bowl spot. Last month, Duggal began looking into the possibility of airing a spot, despite the late decision. The company worked with agency-of-record Doner to brainstorm creative concepts, choosing two potential directions in late January. Eight days ago, Cue filmed both commercials and then decided on the winner that will air on Sunday night.

“When we saw it we all said this will actually raise curiosity,” said Duggal.

Cue is one of a host of health and wellness advertisers promoting their wares in the Big Game; Planet Fitness and women's health care brand Hologic are also first-time advertisers. Headspace recently announced it will air an ad starring John Legend in the pregame. Experts say the category is going mainstream because consumers are more aware of the importance of self care and wellness.

Along with the Super Bowl commercial, Cue will amplify its awareness campaign via social media including TikTok and through influencer partnerships. The company is also lowering the price of its memberships and individual tests—monthly memberships now range from $39.99 to $74.99 down from $49.99 to $89.99; a la carte tests are reduced to $65 from $75.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

