How COVID testing brand Cue put together a Super Bowl ad in 8 days

“We are positioning it as the next smart device for your health, so that is bigger than just COVID—right now, the only proof point is COVID, but that’s just the beginning,” said Nitin Duggal, who joined Cue as its first chief marketing officer last year after working at Abbott Diabetes Care. “You have all these gadgets around you which are smart taking care of your needs but do you have a smart device for your health?” he added.

A few weeks ago, Cue wasn’t even planning a Super Bowl spot. Last month, Duggal began looking into the possibility of airing a spot, despite the late decision. The company worked with agency-of-record Doner to brainstorm creative concepts, choosing two potential directions in late January. Eight days ago, Cue filmed both commercials and then decided on the winner that will air on Sunday night.

“When we saw it we all said this will actually raise curiosity,” said Duggal.

Cue is one of a host of health and wellness advertisers promoting their wares in the Big Game; Planet Fitness and women's health care brand Hologic are also first-time advertisers. Headspace recently announced it will air an ad starring John Legend in the pregame. Experts say the category is going mainstream because consumers are more aware of the importance of self care and wellness.

Along with the Super Bowl commercial, Cue will amplify its awareness campaign via social media including TikTok and through influencer partnerships. The company is also lowering the price of its memberships and individual tests—monthly memberships now range from $39.99 to $74.99 down from $49.99 to $89.99; a la carte tests are reduced to $65 from $75.

