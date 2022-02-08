Kids’ banking app enters the Super Bowl—behind Greenlight’s plans as the industry expands

Creating financial independence

In some ways, kids today are much more independent than previous generations—they can build worlds on Roblox and blast videos to millions on TikTok. But there’s white space in finance, according to Adam Harris, chief marketing officer at Copper.

“The one area that our society has not empowered these kids is with money,” said Harris, a former executive at PayPal. “Kids today can launch brands, they can be selling products, they can create political change, but when it comes to money, it’s like, ‘Sorry, you have to deal in cash,’ which is so foreign. If you go shopping with kids they see a plastic card and you receive goods—they don’t understand that’s money and it’s being deducted.”

Part of the reason for the growing popularity of kids banking apps can be traced back to the 2008 recession, which many adults who have kids today struggled through, according to Chanelle Bessette, a banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Such parents want to ensure their children do not make similar financial mistakes and are educating them at an early age. Advances in technology, and the proliferation of smartphones amongst adolescents, have helped pave the way for brands like Greenlight and Copper. In addition, brands can cement loyal relationships early on by targeting young customers.

“A lot these apps, they offer the benefit of teaching kids about money, but they also have a way of bringing in users at an early age,” said Bessette, noting that many consumers stick with the banks they used in childhood. “Being able to use a bank or app that you’re familiar with, that you have a longstanding customer relationship with—that’s a win for the bank.”



Greenlight worked with creative agency Haymaker on its Super Bowl spot, which will air in the fourth quarter.



“It’s introducing people to Greenlight with a simple, clear and entertaining piece of communication,” said Jay Kamath, co-founder and chief creative officer at Haymaker. “It’s the Super Bowl, so you want it to be entertaining, [especially since] the topic of finance can be intimidating to a lot of people.”



Last year, Greenlight spent around $20 million in total on media, according to MediaRadar, which tracks advertising spend. Sheehan said the company is spending more on marketing in 2022. The Super Bowl commercial is part of a larger campaign including video vignettes and digital extensions that also feature Burrell, as well as a TikTok challenge.

“We have the spot, but the moment unlocks a lot of opportunity,” said Greenlight's Hamilton. “This is an opportunity for us to build momentum more broadly.”