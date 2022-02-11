Listen to music from Super Bowl 2022 commercials

Need a good Friday jam session? Prep for the Super Bowl this weekend by cranking up the tunes you’ll be hearing during commercial breaks. In chronological order (the ‘80s has enough entries to start its own six-man football team), here are 20 songs from this year’s Big Game ads—at least the ones that have been released so far.
There’s nothing like a little Baroque music to add some drama to an ad. Handel’s “Sarabande” plays in the first half of Amazon Prime Video’s spot, lamenting the horrors of returning to the real world after all the excitement of football’s biggest night. This slow and steady tune is perfect for getting you through the last moments of the week before the party starts.
Nissan: “What’d I Say” by Ray Charles (1959)
This chipper and bouncy number is just the vibe to start Eugene Levy’s joyride in a vibrant yellow Nissan. Pre-bigscreen explosions and glamorous premieres, Ray Charles kicks off the ad with charm.
Bud Light Next: “Gotta Move” by Barbra Streisand (1963)
Babs’ saucy “Gotta Move” makes this reporter want to shimmy and shake. There’s been quite the buzz around Bud Light’s new zero-carb beer, but this track will have you buzzing anyway—without the beer.
Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer: “Baby I’ve Got It” by Jimmy Ruffin (1966)
Doowop into the weekend with Jimmy Ruffin, the track appropriately playing in the bowling alley from Michelob Ultra’s brand spots.
Salesforce: “Bah Bah Conniff Sprach (Zarathustra)” by Ray Conniff and the Singers (1973)
When launching Matthew McConaughey into space, Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” made popular by the film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” seems a little obvious. That’s why Salesforce swaps the been-there-done-that track for Ray Conniff’s playful and quirky rendition.
Michelob Ultra: “Showdown” by Electric Light Orchestra (1973)
As sports stars, including Peyton Manning and Serena Williams, duke it out in Michelob Ultra’s bowling alley, “Showdown” builds whimsical tension between the bowlers. Williams’ entrance is a showstopper, made all the more powerful by Electric Light Orchestra’s energetic string riffs.
Expedia: “Whole Wide World” by Wreckless Eric (1977)
A song called “Whole Wide World” may seem cliche for a travel brand, but the track’s bumping guitar as Ewan McGregor stomps through a dark backstage is a bump of life for this rather straightlaced ad. The beach looks pretty nice, but it sounds even better here.
Nissan: “Give it to Me Baby” by Rick James (1981)
Nissan’s second musical offering is a bit more titillating. Rather than the backtrack for adorable rapport between Levy and frequent co-star Catherine O'Hara, the actor needed something flashy to strut down the red carpet with his glam squad. Rick James’s charismatic vocals are just the stuff to turn Levy from sweetheart to heartthrob.
BMW: “Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant (1982)
“Electric Avenue” to promote an electric vehicle? Yes, an obvious choice. But can we get an official track featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek?
Kia: “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler (1983)
Bonnie Tyler is always prepped and ready to pull a heartstring and bring a tear. Kia’s harrowing tale of man’s best robot, lost and dying, is exponentially more emotional thanks to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Have your karaoke mic at the ready for this ad.
Pringles: “Stuck on You” by Lionel Richie (1984)
Like the sensual caress of a Pringles can against a thigh, Lionel Richie is here to tickle your eardrums.
Meta: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds (1985)
This rom-com classic fuels Meta’s heartwarming tale of an animatronic party dog as he’s repeatedly thrown out in the cold. Thankfully, the lyrics to this one were taken literally because this poor creature deserves happiness.
Amazon: “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac (1987)
The use of “Little Lies” in Amazon’s mind-reading Alexa commercial could use some serious psychological analysis. Is Alexa lying to them by pretending she can’t actually read their minds? Are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost better off lying to each other? Hopefully their relationship doesn’t take cues from this Fleetwood Mac hit.
Lay’s: “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain (1997)
The chemistry between Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen is palpable in the Lay’s spot featuring the ultra-gushy Shania Twain love anthem. Rogan may be marrying an undead bride, but his “Titanic” twirl with Rudd on the dance floor is the true heart, intensified by a clubbed-out remix of “You’re Still the One.”
Uber Eats: “Oh No” by Kreepa (2019)
Every scroll through TikTok is guaranteed to feature a video set to this tune. Hopping on the viral trend, Uber Eats uses the song to illustrate celebrities majorly screwing up by eating their non-edible deliveries. It seems most instances of the song utilize “Oh No” by Kreepa, but many think the constantly trending melody is attributed to rapper Capone. Either way, both sample the 1964 hit “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” by the Shangri-Las.
Flamin’ Hot: “Flamin’ Hottie” by Megan Thee Stallion (2022)
This year’s Super Bowl hits are remixing their way to Spotify. Megan Thee Stallion’s cheeto-branded cover of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” is part of Frito-Lay’s emphasis on 360 fan engagement at the Big Game. Curious that in the ad, this megastar’s song is sung by an animated bird rather than the iconic diva herself.
Taco Bell: “Celebrity Skin” by Doja Cat (2022)
Similarly, Taco Bell’s curiously clown-heavy commercial finds Doja Cat covering Hole’s classic “Celebrity Skin.” The performer is no stranger to a pop cover—see her “Grease” performance from a 2021 Pepsi commercial.
Bonus: Not all of this year’s Super Bowl spots feature known songs. Some ventured into the world of composition.
T-Mobile: “Do it for the Phone”
In the second part of T-Mobile’s double-duty entry, Miley Cyrus takes inspiration from Dolly Parton to sing a tune about her phone service. The duo belt “Do it for the Phones,” an inspirational anthem with lyrics like, “When you’re out there all alone, there’s something we can do—T-Mobile!” and promoting “faster speeds nationwide” through song.
Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda: “Flavorful”
Guy Fieri is the ruler of flavortown and he reigns to the sound of a song that repeats the lyrics, “flavor-fuuullll,” repeatedly. The sound is reminiscent of Europe’s “The Final Countdown.” This may be a real song, but this reporter simply can’t find it.
Vroom: “Flake: The Musical”
The only brand to go full musical theater so far is used car retailer Vroom. “Flake the Musical” has all the pizazz and jazz hands of a Broadway number and tells the tragic tale of a car seller who doesn’t have a happy ending. As the star triumphantly sings, “I’m finally gonna sell my car!” she discovers the buyer backed out. TWIST: this was a fantastical musical world. In the real world, she used Vroom and had a guaranteed sale.