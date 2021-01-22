Special Report: Super Bowl

Matthew McConaughey is heard but not seen in the next Doritos Super Bowl teaser

The latest snack star turn follows Mila Kunis and Shaggy in a Cheetos teaser
By Jessica Wohl. Published on January 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Super Bowl Alert: Teaser time
Credit: Doritos

Doritos is out with a Super Bowl ad teaser confirming Matthew McConaughey is the #FlatMatthew the brand hinted at last week, and adding further proof of Frito-Lay’s celebrity-filled ad plans.

Doritos’ sibling Cheetos is also in the Super Bowl. This week it dropped its second teaser, this one starring Mila Kunis and “It Wasn’t Me” singer Shaggy, after the first, with Kunis’ husband Ashton Kutcher, debuted last week.

The second Doritos teaser shows a mom and two kids on the driveway, and one of the kids spots a dog with a leash leading up to the sky. Off screen, it seems, McConaughey is riding above like a kite. He is soon heard asking for a little help.

McConaughey, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2014 for his work in "Dallas Buyers Club," more recently has become a familiar face in commercials. He’s the star of multiple Lincoln campaigns, has appeared in marketing for Wild Turkey, and voiced Carl’s Jr. spots in 2018.  

Over at Cheetos, Kutcher first appeared in a teaser looking at mysterious photos and an empty Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix bag. In the second teaser, Kunis lays it on thick in a practice apology. “Too much?” she asks. “Just stick to the line I gave you,” Shaggy replies, before the beats from “It Wasn’t Me” begin playing.

Frito-Lay has not yet announced agency details, when the spots will run during the game or how long either spot will be. Along with the two in-game ads featuring celebrites, it has football stars including Troy Aikman, Marshawn Lynch and Jerry Rice in a campaign for the overall portfolio, featuring Lay’s, Tostitos, Doritos and Cheetos.

Last year, the Doritos Super Bowl spot featured Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X, with a brief appearance by Billy Ray Cyrus, while Cheetos had a humorous ad starring MC Hammer and his "U Can't Touch This" line. 

Related Articles
Doritos Super Bowl teaser stars Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling
Jessica Wohl
See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser
Jessica Wohl
Pepsi banks on Super Bowl halftime marketing, won’t run separate in-game ad
E.J. Schultz
Lil Nas X challenges Sam Elliott to a dance battle in Doritos' Super Bowl ad
Jessica Wohl
‘U Can’t Touch This’ sets the tone in Cheetos’ Super Bowl spot
Jessica Wohl

Frito-Lay has celebrities in its pre-Super Bowl Sunday work as well. Nelly and Rick Astley star in separate campaigns for Lay’s Flamin’ Hot and some better-for-you brands, respectively. The Nelly ad came from Frito-Lay's internal agency and the PepsiCo snack unit worked with The Marketing Arm on the Astley effort.  

Join Ad Age on Feb. 2 for a look at how brands are navigating the pandemic and addressing diversity in their ads for the 2021 game.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Super Bowl Alert: Teaser time

Super Bowl Alert: Teaser time

A look back at Coke and Pepsi Super Bowl hits, from 'Hilltop' to 'Chimps'

A look back at Coke and Pepsi Super Bowl hits, from 'Hilltop' to 'Chimps'
Triller poised to make Super Bowl commercial debut

Triller poised to make Super Bowl commercial debut

Super Bowl Alert: How the inauguration is impacting Big Game commercial plans

Super Bowl Alert: How the inauguration is impacting Big Game commercial plans
Coke will sit out Super Bowl as Big Game cola marketing goes flat

Coke will sit out Super Bowl as Big Game cola marketing goes flat
Doritos Super Bowl teaser stars Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling

Doritos Super Bowl teaser stars Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling

See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser

See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser
Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic

Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic