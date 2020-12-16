M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial
M&M’s will look to make people smile during the Super Bowl after a dismal year of fear and divisiveness.
Mars Wrigley will bring the chocolate brand back to the big game with one 30-second commercial. The goal of the campaign will be to “inspire people to find ways of connecting with each other,” according to the company.
The 2021 ad will of course feature the signature spokescandies, but the company did not disclose if it will include other famous faces.
M&M’s has a history of creating humorous, celebrity-studded Super Bowl ads. Its last Super Bowl commercial in 2019 starred Christina Applegate as a furious chauffeur to the misbehaving Red, Yellow and Orange M&M’s. The spot promoted the brand’s new chocolate bar. Prior Big Game spots have featured the likes of Danny DeVito, among others.
This is the brand’s sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade. M&M’s is working with BBDO New York on the creative.
Mars Wrigley sat M&M’s out of the game in 2020 in favor of its Snickers brand. That spot had a political bent. It used the Big Game to extend its longstanding “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” message to try to fix the entire world. The 30-second ad addressed a range of the world’s problems, from odd baby names to grown men riding scooters; all of which Snickers claimed could be solved by dropping a larger-than-life candy bar into a massive hole in the ground.
The M&M's spot is set to air during the first commercial break following kickoff.