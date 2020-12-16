Special Report: Super Bowl

M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial

After a dismal 2020 filled with fear and divisiveness, the Mars Wrigley brand is looking to the Big Game to inspire people to connect via its 30-second ad
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 16, 2020.
Pringles returns for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl
Credit: Mars Inc

M&M’s will look to make people smile during the Super Bowl after a dismal year of fear and divisiveness.

Mars Wrigley will bring the chocolate brand back to the big game with one 30-second commercial. The goal of the campaign will be to “inspire people to find ways of connecting with each other,” according to the company.

The 2021 ad will of course feature the signature spokescandies, but the company did not disclose if it will include other famous faces.

M&M’s has a history of creating humorous, celebrity-studded Super Bowl ads. Its last Super Bowl commercial in 2019 starred Christina Applegate as a furious chauffeur to the misbehaving Red, Yellow and Orange M&M’s. The spot promoted the brand’s new chocolate bar. Prior Big Game spots have featured the likes of Danny DeVito, among others.

This is the brand’s sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade. M&M’s is working with BBDO New York on the creative.

Mars Wrigley sat M&M’s out of the game in 2020 in favor of its Snickers brand. That spot had a political bent. It used the Big Game to extend its longstanding “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” message to try to fix the entire world. The 30-second ad addressed a range of the world’s problems, from odd baby names to grown men riding scooters; all of which Snickers claimed could be solved by dropping a larger-than-life candy bar into a massive hole in the ground.

The M&M's spot is set to air during the first commercial break following kickoff.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

