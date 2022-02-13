Watch Prime Video’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ Super Bowl commercial

The 30-second ad titled “Football is Open” was handled by Wieden+Kennedy and reminds fans that after retreating to the unfortunate realities of football’s off-season, the NFL’s Thursday night games will eventually make a return on Prime Video.

Prime Video won the exclusive rights to stream “Thursday Night Football” through 2033 when parent company Amazon.com Inc. signed a historic all-digital deal with the NFL last March, which handed the streaming service the unprecedented ability to host football games—long held as one of the primary differentiators between linear TV and streaming.

While landing the rights to “Thursday Night Football” may prove to be a boon for Prime Video’s subscriber numbers, some advertisers—or more specifically, their budgets—may be hurting as a result of the decision.

Amazon’s inventory pricing could see sponsors pay as much as 20% more for the streamed weekday games than what they were previously paying for those same games on broadcast TV, according to people familiar with the situation. Media buyers also suggested Amazon is likely to raise its CPMs, or cost for reaching 1,000 viewers.

The most-watched “Thursday Night Football” game this past season, not including the one on Thanksgiving Day, drew more than 20 million viewers, but average audiences throughout the season are typically smaller, ranging between 10 and 20 million viewers.