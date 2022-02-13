Special Report: Super Bowl

Watch Prime Video’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ Super Bowl commercial

The Amazon streamer’s trailer for its ‘The Rings of Power’ series accompanied another in-game Prime Video ad for its Thursday Night Football broadcasts
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on February 13, 2022.
How crypto brands showed up in Super Bowl 2022
20220213_Rings_of_power_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Tolkien fans still have months to wait before Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” original series debuts on the Amazon-owned streaming service, but those who watched the Super Bowl were able to catch the best glimpse yet of the new fantasy show via a 60-second teaser that aired during the game.

Launching on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, the public appears to be closely watching—and eagerly anticipating—all things “Rings of Power.” The show’s title reveal on social media last month garnered north of 1 billion impressions, according to the company.

“We can’t wait to now reward fans with the long awaited first video look at the series,” Ukonwa Ojo, Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ chief marketing officer, said in a statement ahead of the original series’ in-game commercial, calling it “our biggest and most ambitious launch this year.”

The ad aired during the game's third quarter.

It has become something of a tradition for Prime Video to plug its content library during the Super Bowl: last year, it aired a trailer for “Coming 2 America,” a sequel to the original 1988 comedy film starring Eddie Murphy; the year before that, it used the Super Bowl to promote its new “Hunters” drama series; and in 2019, the debut season of Prime Video original “Hanna” got the Big Game treatment with a 60-second ad.

Unlike in previous years, Amazon’s streaming service didn’t just appear in Super Bowl LVI with a supercut of an original series, but instead sought to complement its “The Rings of Power” spot with another commercial to promote “Thursday Night Football.”

The 30-second ad titled “Football is Open” was handled by Wieden+Kennedy and reminds fans that after retreating to the unfortunate realities of football’s off-season, the NFL’s Thursday night games will eventually make a return on Prime Video.

Prime Video won the exclusive rights to stream “Thursday Night Football” through 2033 when parent company Amazon.com Inc. signed a historic all-digital deal with the NFL last March, which handed the streaming service the unprecedented ability to host football games—long held as one of the primary differentiators between linear TV and streaming.

While landing the rights to “Thursday Night Football” may prove to be a boon for Prime Video’s subscriber numbers, some advertisers—or more specifically, their budgets—may be hurting as a result of the decision.

Amazon’s inventory pricing could see sponsors pay as much as 20% more for the streamed weekday games than what they were previously paying for those same games on broadcast TV, according to people familiar with the situation. Media buyers also suggested Amazon is likely to raise its CPMs, or cost for reaching 1,000 viewers.

The most-watched “Thursday Night Football” game this past season, not including the one on Thanksgiving Day, drew more than 20 million viewers, but average audiences throughout the season are typically smaller, ranging between 10 and 20 million viewers.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

