Watch Prime Video’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ Super Bowl commercial

Tolkien fans still have months to wait before Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” original series debuts on the Amazon-owned streaming service, but those who watched the Super Bowl were able to catch the best glimpse yet of the new fantasy show via a 60-second teaser that aired during the game.
Launching on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, the public appears to be closely watching—and eagerly anticipating—all things “Rings of Power.” The show’s title reveal on social media last month garnered north of 1 billion impressions, according to the company.
Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.
“We can’t wait to now reward fans with the long awaited first video look at the series,” Ukonwa Ojo, Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ chief marketing officer, said in a statement ahead of the original series’ in-game commercial, calling it “our biggest and most ambitious launch this year.”
The ad aired during the game's third quarter.