Pringles returns for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl
Pringles plans to return to the Super Bowl with its fourth consecutive spot during the ad industry's and snack industry’s biggest day, the Kellogg Co. brand announced today.
Specific plans were not disclosed, but the brand revealed that “Pringles looks to build on previous years with a spot that features the hilarious consequences that occur when people get engrossed in Pringles Flavor Stacking combinations.”
In this year’s Super Bowl spot, Pringles teamed up with “Rick and Morty” for a commercial that felt more like a scene from the show. That push helped Pringles grow at a double-digit clip. And, like other brands, it has continued to benefit from people buying snacks to consume at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that this coming year's Big Game day experience will be different, with more fans watching from home,” Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said in a statement. “It will definitely be a huge TV and social media day for us to showcase the fun consumers can have creating Pringles Flavor Stacks.”
The 30-second spot will once again come from Grey Group.
Pringles is updating its packaging and logo with a new, sleeker look for the mascot, Mr. Julius Pringle, who now has a range of facial expressions rather than a single look. That new design will be featured in the Super Bowl spot.
Pringles was in the news earlier this month when John Oliver sought to find out what Mr. Pringle's body looks like, and said he would donate to Feeding America to uncover the mystery. The brand responded with a social media reveal and a $10,000 donation to the organization.