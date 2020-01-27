Quicken Loans taps Jason Momoa for Super Bowl return
Consumers who have wondered what Aquaman star Jason Momoa does in the privacy of his own home are in luck. The actor is fronting Quicken Loans’ new marketing campaign beginning with a 60-second Super Bowl spot.
The Detroit-based lender, known for its Rocket Mortgage digital mortgage experience, released a teaser on Monday ahead of the commercial’s debut on Feb. 2. In the clip, Momoa stands in front of a mirror with a hairbrush as a microphone.
“You’ve seen him as a superhero, a warrior and an outlaw,” Momoa announces in the teaser. “But you’ve never seen Jason Momoa like this.”
The campaign is called “Comfortable,” and will show Momoa in various situations at home, according to Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer at Quicken Loans. “It’s always fun to see what somebody is like when they’re at home,” he says, noting that the premise of the campaign is in keeping with his brand’s own mission “to put Americans in homes.”
Quicken was last in the Super Bowl two years ago with a campaign starring comedian Keegan-Michael Key; that spot followed its Big Game debut in 2016. Earlier this month, the company announced a multiyear sponsorship with the National Football League which named Quicken's Rocket Mortgage the official mortgage sponsor of the league. The partnership includes a Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, featuring cash prizes of up to $500,000 based on game performance.
The new spot will appear in the first half of the game. Quicken Loans' internal creative marketing team, a group of 300 helmed by Hurbis, worked with Chicago-based agency HighDive on the new work. The campaign will continue through June.
