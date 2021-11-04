Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
The Super Bowl LVI ad game got off to an early start this year, with NBCUniversal, which is airing the grudge match, announcing it was nearly sold out of commercial time before the NFL season even started. Of course, the last handful of ad units are typically the hardest to offload.
As demand escalates, so too has the cost to advertise in the Big Game. NBC is asking as much as $6.5 million for a 30-second spot, up from the $5.6 million CBS was seeking in 2021.
This comes following last season’s tumultuous lead up to the Super Bowl. For many brands, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made buying and executing a Big Game commercial a crap shoot. And the upheaval ultimately resulted in some usual suspects sitting out of the game, replaced by a large swath of first-time Super Bowl advertisers.
With much of the ad inventory already accounted for, brands are already starting to divulge their Super Bowl ad plans. Ad Age’s definition of a Super Bowl commercial includes all national spots between the coin toss and end of play.
Buy: TurboTax will return to the Super Bowl with its ninth consecutive spot. TurboTax was the first brand to confirm it will run a commercial in Super Bowl LVI.
Creative: TBD. In 2021, TurboTax ran a 30-second commercial that featured the “desks” of TurboTax live experts rolling, floating, and in one version of the spot rotating around like a wooden mobile—all as experts dish out tax expertise and advice through a laptop.
Agencies: Wieden+Kennedy
Buy: FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, will air its first ever Super Bowl ad.
Creative: While FTX CEO Sam Bankman did not disclose details about the creative, he said the company will use the game to help educate consumers on crypto and assure that it is safe and accessible to everyone. FTX has been beefing up its marketing efforts in the U.S., featuring husband and wife superstars Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen (who have a stake in the company) in a campaign that aired during NFL games earlier this season. A new ad that debuted in October showed NFL teams and fans going crazy over Brady discussing a trade.
Agencies: Dentsu McGarryBowen
Buy: The upcoming 30-second commercial marks the produce marketer’s return to the Big Game after sitting on the sidelines in 2021. The brand dropped Energy BBDO and reunited with its prior creative agency, GSD&M, in February 2021.
Creative: TBD, but its string of Super Bowl commercials from 2015 through 2020 focused on humor and featured celebrities.
Agencies: GSD&M
Buy: DraftKings will return to the Super Bowl after making its first foray into the game in 2021.
Creative: The sports betting platform will take a more creative approach to its Big Game spot from last year, when it aired two 15-second sports that were direct response ads. It’s 2021 commercials featured DraftKings host Jessie Coffield and offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain.
Agency: TBD