Scotts Miracle-Gro, in first Super Bowl commercial, encourages people to 'keep growing'

The 30-second spot will feature celebrity cameos
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 13, 2021.
Vroom reveals Super Bowl commercial showing pains of car buying
Credit: Scotts Miracle-Gro

As more people turned to gardening during the pandemic, Scotts Miracle-Gro is embracing the increased interest in lawn care with plans to air its first Super Bowl commercial.

The mantra of the campaign is “keep growing,” and the 30-second spot created with agency VaynerMedia will reflect on what the outdoors means for people during the pandemic, from grilling, to a space to work out, an area to work remotely or for kids to do virtual schooling. Amid lockdowns, backyards provide an escape and opportunity to see neighbors from a safe distance, says Josh Peoples, chief marketing officer, Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The commercial is designed to be optimistic, warm and forward-looking, says John Sass, VP, advertising, Scotts Miracle-Gro. “It’s rooted in the truths we would all recognize and authentic to what consumers experienced in the pandemic,” he says.

The campaign will include a call to action, with a chance for 42 people to win their dream lawn and garden.

The commercial, which will air in the second quarter of the game, will also feature some celebrity cameos, according to Sass.

More than 25 million new consumers entered the lawn and garden category this year, Peoples says, making the decision to advertise in the Big Game and easy one.

The Super Bowl commercial will launch Scotts Miracle-Gro’s biggest spring marketing efforts ever, Peoples says. It will kick off on Jan. 25 and span eight weeks through the first day of spring on March 20.

Scotts Miracle-Gro pivoted its marketing strategy during the pandemic, using user-generated content showing the creative ways people utilizing their green spaces. 

And over the last 18 to 24 months, the company has been thinking about how it markets to consumers throughout the year versus only in the 12 weeks of spring. Peoples says the company is moving away from big, traditional upfront TV buys it would have done two or three years ago and instead will move about 75% to 80% of its marketing to more targeted, impactful and flexible buys.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

