Special Report: Super Bowl

See Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl teaser

The Frito-Lay brand promotes its new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix with an air of mystery
By Jessica Wohl. Published on January 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic
Credit: Frito-Lay

Cheetos is teasing its Super Bowl commercial in a 30-second spot starring Ashton Kutcher.

A teaser released Thursday shows the actor looking at the contents of an envelope: some blurry evidence photos and a Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix bag. 

It seems Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, might be the woman in the mysterious photos. Cheetos disclosed only Kutcher’s appearance in the Super Bowl spot, adding that “more talent” would be revealed. Other details, such as the agency, director, length and when it will run during the Super Bowl, remain under wraps.

Last year, Cheetos introduced Cheetos Popcorn in a Super Bowl spot featuring MC Hammer. Now, the popcorn from that snack is sharing a bag with Cheetos Crunchy in the product being hyped in this year’s Super Bowl spot: Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.

Snacks had a strong year in 2020 as people spent more time at home due to the pandemic. “Having sufficient snack foods on hand during the pandemic is important to 37% of consumers,” NPD Group announced this week. “These consumers’ households are well-stocked on salty snacks and frozen sweets more than other items.” And homes with at least five packages of crackers or salty snacks eat those foods at higher rates than those with fewer such snacks at home, the research group reports.

Cheetos is promoting the new product as being so tasty that people may try to steal bites from a family member’s stash. Yes, it’s a plot device, but the brand presents data from a Morning Consult poll of 2,200 American adults to back it up. According to Cheetos, 48% of adults admitted to sneaking snacks from friends or loved ones, with 25% of those who swipe snacks saying they do so with some regularity.

Cheetos introduced a limited-edition sensor that can attach to the bag, like a fancy chip clip, and sound an alarm if someone with the wrong fingerprints tries to unlock the device to get into the bag.

Doritos, another major Frito-Lay brand, is also set to run a Super Bowl spot. Frito-Lay is also promoting its overall lineup in a campaign featuring a slew of NFL stars that includes a spot set to air just before the coin toss.  

Related Articles
Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials
Jessica Wohl
Frito-Lay’s latest ad star is Nelly—promoting Lay’s Flamin’ Hot, naturally
Jessica Wohl
Frito-Lay snags Rick Astley for an ad—and he's never gonna give up snacks
Jessica Wohl
‘U Can’t Touch This’ sets the tone in Cheetos’ Super Bowl spot
Jessica Wohl

Join Ad Age on Feb. 2 for a look at how brands are navigating the pandemic and addressing diversity in their ads for the 2021 game.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic

Super Bowl Alert: Newbies find Big Game opportunities in the pandemic

Scotts Miracle-Gro, in first Super Bowl commercial, encourages people to 'keep growing'

Scotts Miracle-Gro, in first Super Bowl commercial, encourages people to 'keep growing'

Vroom reveals Super Bowl commercial showing pains of car buying

Vroom reveals Super Bowl commercial showing pains of car buying
Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials

Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials
Freelance platform Fiverr to air first Super Bowl commercial

Freelance platform Fiverr to air first Super Bowl commercial
Super Bowl Alert: The big void

Super Bowl Alert: The big void

Hyundai will sit out the Super Bowl, breaking a five-year streak

Hyundai will sit out the Super Bowl, breaking a five-year streak

Pepsi banks on Super Bowl halftime marketing, won’t run separate in-game ad

Pepsi banks on Super Bowl halftime marketing, won’t run separate in-game ad