Skechers puts Tony Romo in another Super Bowl spot
Skechers is stepping into the Super Bowl again. The footwear brand plans to air a 30-second spot starring former quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candice Romo. The clip shows the Romos living a life of excess, including sky-high sandwiches, mile-tall mattresses and monster-wheel trucks. “Here in the Romo household, we take things to the max,” the Romos say, before introducing Skechers’ Max Cushioning comfort shoe.
The campaign is called “To the Max” and was a “late entry to the 2021 Super Bowl ad lineup,” according to a spokeswoman. Yet Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers knows the Super Bowl ropes—this is the footwear brand’s eighth Big Game appearance following its 2010 debut. The brand most recently ran a spot in 2019 that also featured Romo.
A spokeswoman did not return an inquiry regarding the agency behind the Romo spot. In the past, Skechers has worked with California-based creative agency Siltanen & Partners. A representative from Siltanen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The commercial will air in the second quarter of the game.
Skechers reported third-quarter sales of $1.3 billion, a 4% decline over the year-earlier period, but a 78% increase from a more challenging second quarter of 2020. The company has been growing its kids business as pandemic-locked down consumers crave cushion and comfort in both apparel and footwear. Skechers will report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.