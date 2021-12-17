Squarespace is returning to the Super Bowl with a commercial produced out of its relatively new Los Angeles office.

The website company confirmed its plan to return for Super Bowl 2022 but did not share details about creative plans for the campaign.

“Squarespace’s drive to push ourselves creatively is what keeps us coming back to the Super Bowl year after year,” David Lee, chief creative officer, said in a statement. “While we can’t share any details yet, this marks our first Super Bowl campaign produced out of our new LA office, which we opened last year as a space for our in-house creative team on the West Coast.”

Squarespace has made an appearance in the Super Bowl almost annually since 2014, often with ads featuring celebrities and creative work done by its in-house team. It skipped the Big Game in 2019.

The upcoming Super Bowl is set to be played on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the home stadium of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

“With the Super Bowl being hosted in LA this year, we look forward to taking part in this pop culture moment,” Lee added.

