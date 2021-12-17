Special Report: Super Bowl

Squarespace is returning to the Super Bowl

The brand’s 2021 Big Game commercial featured a Dolly Parton remake of '9 to 5'
By Jessica Wohl. Published on December 17, 2021.
Credit: Squarespace

Squarespace is returning to the Super Bowl with a commercial produced out of its relatively new Los Angeles office.

The website company confirmed its plan to return for Super Bowl 2022 but did not share details about creative plans for the campaign.

“Squarespace’s drive to push ourselves creatively is what keeps us coming back to the Super Bowl year after year,” David Lee, chief creative officer, said in a statement. “While we can’t share any details yet, this marks our first Super Bowl campaign produced out of our new LA office, which we opened last year as a space for our in-house creative team on the West Coast.”

Squarespace has made an appearance in the Super Bowl almost annually since 2014, often with ads featuring celebrities and creative work done by its in-house team. It skipped the Big Game in 2019.

The upcoming Super Bowl is set to be played on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the home stadium of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

“With the Super Bowl being hosted in LA this year, we look forward to taking part in this pop culture moment,” Lee added.

In its Super Bowl debut in 2014, Squarespace ran a commercial about plenty of things wrong with the web that still resonates years later. It was handled by the company's internal team.

In 2015, Squarespace featured Jeff Bridges' "Sleeping Tapes" project in a commercial from Wieden+Kennedy. In 2016, the brand worked with Anomaly on an ad starring Key and Peele, with the comedic duo playing a sports talk team in need of a website. Then, in 2017, Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad starred John Malkovich trying to get JohnMalkovich.com back from a cybersquatter. Squarespace worked with creative collective JohnXHannes on that campaign, which earned an Emmy later that year.

The brand’s 2018 Super Bowl ad, made by the in-house team, featured Squarespace user and star Keanu Reeves creatively riding a motorcycle more like a surfboard. Squarespace skipped the Super Bowl in 2019 but still brought out a big in-house campaign early in the year, which included a short film starring Idris Elba and directed by Spike Jonze

In 2020, the brand came back to the Super Bowl commercial from its in-house team that showed Winona Ryder creating a “Welcome to Winona” website while sitting in the snow on the side of the road in Winona, Minnesota. 

Its 2021 spot, also done in-house, featured a “5 to 9” remake of Dolly Parton’s hit “9 to 5” to showcase the creative work of those who promote their side hustles on Squarespace websites. 

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer's Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live and leads the editorial team's annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

