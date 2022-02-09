Zendaya sells seashells in Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial

Squarespace's star-studded Super Bowl spot will feature singer Zendaya as "Sally," the spirited saleswoman and tongue-twister extraordinaire who’s best known for selling seashells by the seashore.
The alliterative 30-second commercial reimagines the classic schoolyard chant “Sally Sells Seashells,” with the titular entrepreneur getting a much-needed sales boost after opening an online store using Squarespace’s suite of web design tools. It’s narrated by André Benjamin—better known as André 3000, one half of the famous hip-hop duo Outkast. Benjamin also makes a brief cameo on screen at the end of the spot.