Zendaya sells seashells in Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial

The Super Bowl campaign is the first to be developed by the company's Los Angeles-based in-house creative team, which the website design company established last year. It was directed by filmmaker Edgar Wright, who has also directed his fair share of Hollywood films including “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and “Baby Driver.”

“Each and every year, the Super Bowl is the one singular opportunity where we get to showcase our story and creativity to hundreds of millions of people in one silver bullet,” said David Lee, the company’s chief creative officer. Sunday’s new spot with Zendaya will mark the eighth Super Bowl appearance for Squarespace, which has appeared in the game almost every year since 2014.

“We’re a brand that tries to do something different each year,” Lee said.