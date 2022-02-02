Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022 tickets will come with souvenir NFTs from the NFL

Fans who attend the game will receive a token unique to their section, row and seat
By Asa Hiken. Published on February 02, 2022.
Chatty mom hypes Carvana experience in used-vehicle brand's first Super Bowl ad
20220202_SB56_NFT_ticket__3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: NFL

The NFL is giving Super Bowl attendees free NFTs that commemorate their tickets and serve as digital keepsakes.

Each spectator will receive a token that is unique to their respective section, row and seat. Giving fans NFTs is a way for the league to offer souvenirs, of sorts, since physical ticket stubs are a thing of the past. The Super Bowl once again only has mobile tickets, a continuation of the practice that has grown during the pandemic as the NFL and other leagues phased out paper tickets to cut down on interactions.

The giveaway extends similar efforts the NFL made throughout the season to combine popular interest in collecting ticket stubs with its official NFT marketplace—a collaboration with Ticketmaster.

"Collecting ticket stubs has always been something our fans love to do, especially for the season's biggest game, and offering customized Super Bowl NFTs allows us to enhance the gameday experience, while also enabling us to further evaluate the NFT space for future ticketing and event engagement opportunities,” Bobby Gallo, senior VP of club business development for the NFL, said in a statement.

The NFL will also release seven NFTs for purchase to commemorate the Super Bowl’s seven previous appearances in Los Angeles. A new token will be dropped daily from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, when a final NFT will be released the day of the game featuring the artwork for this year’s ticket, as designed by a local southern California artist.

The league has issued more than 250,000 complimentary NFTs tied to tickets over the course of the season, and other tokens have been made available for purchase on its marketplace, depicting both specific clubs and matchups. Super Bowl NFTs for the participating clubs, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, go live today, and a final token for the winning team will be released later this month.

Meanwhile, the NFL has a separate partnership with Dapper Labs for an NFT marketplace called All Day, which will sell digital clips of moments from previous games. The platform is similar to NBA Top Shot, which is also a product of Dapper Labs.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation.

