Super Bowl 2022 tickets will come with souvenir NFTs from the NFL

The NFL is giving Super Bowl attendees free NFTs that commemorate their tickets and serve as digital keepsakes.



Each spectator will receive a token that is unique to their respective section, row and seat. Giving fans NFTs is a way for the league to offer souvenirs, of sorts, since physical ticket stubs are a thing of the past. The Super Bowl once again only has mobile tickets, a continuation of the practice that has grown during the pandemic as the NFL and other leagues phased out paper tickets to cut down on interactions.



The giveaway extends similar efforts the NFL made throughout the season to combine popular interest in collecting ticket stubs with its official NFT marketplace—a collaboration with Ticketmaster.

"Collecting ticket stubs has always been something our fans love to do, especially for the season's biggest game, and offering customized Super Bowl NFTs allows us to enhance the gameday experience, while also enabling us to further evaluate the NFT space for future ticketing and event engagement opportunities,” Bobby Gallo, senior VP of club business development for the NFL, said in a statement.

