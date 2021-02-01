Super Bowl alert: celebrity sightings
I'm Jeanine Poggi, Ad Age's senior editor, counting down the final days to Super Bowl LV. With kickoff less than a week away, with CBS set to air the game on Feb. 7, Ad Age will bring you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes, big-game commercials—all in our Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.
Celebrity sightings
Will Ferrell, Michael B. Jordan and Dan Levy are the latest celebrities confirmed to appear in Super Bowl ads.
General Motors tapped Ferrell to help to make its case for electric vehicles. The comedian appeared in three teasers released today.
WWE star John Cena will star in a Mtn Dew ad that challenges viewers to count the number of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles appearing in the spot for a chance to win $1 million. The first person to tweet the correct number of bottles wins $1 million (subject to verification by the brand; viewers get three guesses each).
Amazon hinted its return to the Super Bowl stage with an Instagram post on Sunday that included a clip of Jordan, whose starred in “Creed” and “Black Panther.” Amazon posted "Try not to stare” on its Instagram account on Sunday along with a clip of the actor and #AlexasNewBody. If Alexa takes the form of Jordan, we’ll surely be happy.
Tracy Morgan will star in two spots from Rocket Mortgage. Rocket released a 19-second teaser starring Morgan. In the clip, Morgan invites viewers to “join me Sunday for my Super Bowl commercial with Rocket Mortgage.” He then tries unsuccessfully to catch a football thrown by his “grandma” who is off-camera.
M&M’s revealed a bit more about its Super Bowl spot. The plot remains under wraps, but it announced Levy, who started in “Schitt’s Creek,” will have a cameo.
‘Wayne’s World' reunion
In more celebrity news, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their famous roles in a teaser for Uber Eats that ran during “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz reports. The pair open by discussing how 2020 was a great year—”NOT!” before hinting at something big on the horizon. “We just wanted to say that we’ll see you soon for the (pause) game, which for legal reasons cannot be named,” Wayne teased. “We’ll see you on the big bowl,” adds Garth. The camera then cuts to an Uber Eats bag as we hear a doorbell ring. Watch the skit here.
On Remotely
Fiverr, the online freelance marketplace that will be making its Super Bowl debut this year, revealed a teaser for its spot on Ad Age Remotely today. During the segment, Duncan Bird, VP, brand marketing and digital, announced Four Seasons Total Landscaping would be featured in its Big Game commercial.
The Philadelphia-based small business rose to fame amid the election, when Donald Trump announced he would hold a press conference outside of the Four Seasons. Turned out, Trump wasn't going to the fancy hotel, but the landscaping company. Watch the episode here.
Verizon brings Fortnite to the Super Bowl
Verizon is returning to the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive year to again highlight what its 5G technology can do. While Verizon’s recent Super Bowl efforts have taken a more serious tone, this year the full-animated spot will have a more light-hearted and entertaining approach that’s meant to showcase how 5G benefits gaming.
With 2020 ushering in new virtual experiences thanks to the pandemic, Verizon partnered with Fortnite to create a virtual 5G Stadium in the online video game. In the stadium, fans can interact with their favorite NFL players and pro-gamers.
Verizon has used its Super Bowl ads the last few years to honor first responders. Last year's ad, narrated by Harrison Ford, talked about all the things 5G can’t do, like replace the courage it takes to run into a burning building or the sacrifice it takes to become a law enforcement officer. In 2019, Verizon reunited Los Angeles Chargers then-head coach Anthony Lynn with the first responders he credits with saving his life.
Re-watch those ads and more in Ad Age’s extensive Super Bowl Ad Archive.
Commercial drop
Cheetos released its latest music-themed Super Bowl spot, using Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" to illustrate how to try to convince someone else you didn't swipe their snack, Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl reports. In the spot, Ashton Kutcher wonders where his bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix has gone. It appears his wife Mila Kunis is to blame. Watch the spot here.
First fantasy sports spot
DraftKings will make its Super Bowl debut with two spots offering viewers a chance to enter a free pool to make predictions on fourth-quarter action to give them a taste of the DraftKings experience. Like other brand newcomers to the Super Bowl this year, DraftKings saw an increase in consumer demand amid the pandemic despite the early shutdown of live sports.
Another one bites the dust
Another regular Super Bowl advertiser is sitting out the game, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. Kia will break its 11-year Big Game streak, joining Hyundai, Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi as big-name brands that are opting out of in-game ads as they shift priorities during COVID. Instead, Kia will “expand its charitable initiatives in support of America’s youth.”
Kraft Heinz is also sitting out the 2021 Super Bowl, pushing its spending instead toward feel-good donations via its Planters brand, which was in the game twice in the last two years, Wohl writes. “We continue to view it as an important moment to engage and interact with our consumers in a relevant and authentic manner,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement. Heinz also had a spot in last year's game.
Vince Lombardi recreated
The National Football League will bring back iconic coach Vince Lobardi, who died in 1970, with the help of technology, for its pre-game Super Bowl ad. The commercial shows Lombardi reciting a speech pulled from some of his own words. “Lombardi’s belief in humankind’s ability to unite and overcome obstacles provides inspiration to the nation after a challenging and unprecedented year,” the NFL said in a release.
