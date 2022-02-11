Super Bowl Alert: Measuring DEI, unlocking data plays and COVID creeps into the Big Game

Representation matters

Ahead of this year’s Big Game, Ad Age asked every advertiser with plans to air in-game commercials about how they prioritized diversity and inclusion in the creation and production of their ads. This included how they approached casting, diversity within the agencies they worked with, and the makeup of those working on the production. While some brands had very clear action steps and outlined ways they implemented these practices in the conceptual and production phases of their ads, many could not provide specific details on the makeup of who worked on their ads. Others continued to provide cookie-cutter DEI mission statements that simply said they support the cause without disclosing much detail.

When it comes to casting: Of the 47 commercials viewed by Ad Age as of Friday morning, there are 36 people of color in leading or featured roles. There are also 36 women with starring or featured roles compared with 62 men. Last year, of the 35 ads that were pre-released, there were 27 people of color, 30 women and 54 men in lead or featured roles.

Behind the camera, of the 43 brands that reported director information to Ad Age as of Friday, 38 are men, seven are women and six are people of color. Last year there were three female directors and five people of color.

Read the full report here.