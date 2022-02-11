Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl Alert: Measuring DEI, unlocking data plays and COVID creeps into the Big Game

By Jeanine Poggi. Published on February 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Listen to music from Super Bowl 2022 commercials
20220208_Google_Pixel_3x2.jpg
Credit: Google Pixel

I’m Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi, counting down to Super Bowl LVI. With just a few days left until the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams, airing on NBC on Feb. 13, Ad Age is bringing you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes Big Game commercials—all in our Super Bowl newsletter. Sign up right here to get them in your email.

Representation matters 

Ahead of this year’s Big Game, Ad Age asked every advertiser with plans to air in-game commercials about how they prioritized diversity and inclusion in the creation and production of their ads. This included how they approached casting, diversity within the agencies they worked with, and the makeup of those working on the production. While some brands had very clear action steps and outlined ways they implemented these practices in the conceptual and production phases of their ads, many could not provide specific details on the makeup of who worked on their ads. Others continued to provide cookie-cutter DEI mission statements that simply said they support the cause without disclosing much detail. 

When it comes to casting: Of the 47 commercials viewed by Ad Age as of Friday morning, there are 36 people of color in leading or featured roles. There are also 36 women with starring or featured roles compared with 62 men. Last year, of the 35 ads that were pre-released, there were 27 people of color, 30 women and 54 men in lead or featured roles.

Behind the camera, of the 43 brands that reported director information to Ad Age as of Friday, 38 are men, seven are women and six are people of color. Last year there were three female directors and five people of color. 

Read the full report here.

 

Can’t escape COVID 

Thought you’d get to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday and forget about COVID? No such luck, thanks to a last-minute ad buy from Cue Health. The maker of at-home COVID-19 tests (among other things, apparently) will air its first Super Bowl spot as it seeks to promote all of its home health care capabilities, Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli writes. The spot starts in a way many of our days have started over the last few months, with a mom telling her young son that they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. “Let’s do a Cue test,” she says. The rest of the ad gets techy, with Cue being personified by Gal Gadot and talking about all the smart things she can do. But the ad, in a sea of light-hearted commercials, is a reminder COVID is still here. 

To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.  

 

Data game 

The Super Bowl has historically been a place for brands to make big awareness plays and promote their wares to the tune of about 100 million viewers. But amid data crackdowns and the demise of the third-party cookie, the Big Game could increasingly become a place for brands to build one-on-one relationships with consumers and grow their first-party databases, Ad Age’s Jack Neff writes. This is because Super Bowl ads typically generate a meaningful spike in search, e-commerce sales and traffic to brand websites, even if that uptick is short-lived. Read more about why not having a data strategy around a Super Bowl commercial buy could potentially be a waste.

 

Commercials keep coming in 

As of Friday afternoon, 42 brands have pre-released their commercials. This is up from the 36 ads that were pre-released as of game time last year. Recent releases include two ads from T-Mobile that star godmother-goddaughter duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.  

Caesars Sportsbook also unveiled its spot during today’s live edition of Ad Age Remotely. The ad plays on Roman times, with JB Smoove starring as Julius Caesar, while Halle Berry is Caesar’s lover, Cleopatra. The commercial also features Eli, Peyton, Archie and Cooper Manning playing themselves.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Cutwater released the extended cut of its first-ever Super Bowl ad, which depicts Cutwater drinkers taking shortcuts like using a massage gun to tenderize meat or a blowtorch to melt snow. The ad takes inspiration from Apple’s “Here’s to the Crazy Ones,” the iconic 1997 ad campaign that launched the computer maker’s “Think Different” tagline and featured black-and-white videos of historical figures and visionaries such as Albert Einstein, John Lennon and Martin Luther King Jr. (Cutwater’s ad is shot in black-and-white.)

And HBO announced it would air a commercial for its upcoming series about the 1980s-era Los Angeles Lakers. 

Catch up on lots of other Super Bowl ads released so far here.

Plus, read about the social media power of Super Bowl commercial celebrities.
 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20220211_SB_Music_3x2.jpg

Listen to music from Super Bowl 2022 commercials
See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

It’s the Super Bowl of first-party data as brands sharpen personalization with Big Game buys

It’s the Super Bowl of first-party data as brands sharpen personalization with Big Game buys
How COVID testing brand Cue put together a Super Bowl ad in 8 days

How COVID testing brand Cue put together a Super Bowl ad in 8 days
Cutwater Spirits Super Bowl ad celebrates lazy mixology with its canned cocktails

Cutwater Spirits Super Bowl ad celebrates lazy mixology with its canned cocktails
Super Bowl ads show limited diversity and inclusion progress

Super Bowl ads show limited diversity and inclusion progress
BudLightNext.com URL appears to be a Molson Coors prank

BudLightNext.com URL appears to be a Molson Coors prank
Super Bowl Alert: Meta goes meta, EVs get big plugs and fists come out in new Big Game ads

Super Bowl Alert: Meta goes meta, EVs get big plugs and fists come out in new Big Game ads