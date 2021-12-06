Tide won't air a Super Bowl 2022 commercial

If you see it during Super Bowl 2022, rest assured it’s not another Tide ad. Procter & Gamble Co.’s flagship brand won’t have an ad on NBC’s Feb. 12 broadcast, the first time it’s skipped the game since 2019.

Tide has been on the Super Bowl for four of the past five years, sometimes with multiple buys, and made its biggest splash in 2018 with four ads totaling 90 seconds within advertising’s priciest buy.

The ubiquity of that campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi—featuring spoofs of other advertisers' ads and headlined by “Stranger Things” star David Harbour—got Tide extra mileage by making viewers wonder whether nearly every ad in the game might turn out to be another Tide spot.

