Tide won't air a Super Bowl 2022 commercial

The Procter & Gamble Co. brand has had a Super Bowl spot four of the past five years
By Jack Neff. Published on December 06, 2021.
Why Nissan is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015
If you see it during Super Bowl 2022, rest assured it’s not another Tide ad. Procter & Gamble Co.’s flagship brand won’t have an ad on NBC’s Feb. 12 broadcast, the first time it’s skipped the game since 2019.

Tide has been on the Super Bowl for four of the past five years, sometimes with multiple buys, and made its biggest splash in 2018 with four ads totaling 90 seconds within advertising’s priciest buy.

The ubiquity of that campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi—featuring spoofs of other advertisers' ads and headlined by “Stranger Things” star David Harbour—got Tide extra mileage by making viewers wonder whether nearly every ad in the game might turn out to be another Tide spot.

Last year’s Tide ad from multi-agency P&G shop Woven Collaborative featured another small-screen star – Jason Alexander of “Seinfeld” fame – mostly as the face on a soiled hoodie.

Tide may not be be ignoring the Super Bowl entirely as the brand is considering an “on-the-ground” activation for the game to be held at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a spokesman said. Tide also is readying plans for an appearance at CES next month and the next step in its partnership with NASA by sending its solution for laundry detergent in space to the International Space Station via the Space-X 24 payload rocket due to no earlier than Dec. 21.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

