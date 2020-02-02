Verizon, Harrison Ford salute first responders in Super Bowl commercial
In its third consecutive Super Bowl commercial, Verizon uses 5G as a portal to celebrate first responders.
“Indiana Jones” actor Harrison Ford narrated the carrier's Big Game ad—the first time the acclaimed performer has done voiceover work for a commercial.
Ford points out that consumers will hear a lot about what 5G can achieve. Verizon, for instance, aired a pair of ads prior to the Super Bowl showing how firefighters can see through smoke using a helmet—dubbed C-Thru that's developed by Qwake Technologies. There’s also hype about, for instance, converting urban areas into so-called smart cities and creating social media networks that live in virtual reality.
“But this isn’t a commercial about what 5G will do,” Ford says. “It’s about what 5G will never do.”
“5G won’t replace the courage it takes to run into the fire," Ford says. "It won’t make the decision to become an officer any less selfless. Or have any impact on what’s required to to put other’s lives before your own. It can’t take the place of bravery or substitute for compassion.”
Verizon used a variety of still images for the commercial, some from the 2018 California Camp Fire.The company worked with McCann New York for the 60-second spot, which aired during the second quarter.
The wireless carrier’s continued focus on first responders isn’t surprising, as Verizon serves an overwhelming number of government agencies. Last year, for instance, Verizon’s Super Bowl commercial reunited San Diego Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn with the first responders who saved his life.
'One More Sunday'
Verizon plans to air another commercial immediately after the Super Bowl, this time turning to former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who asks viewers “to huddle around one more Sunday, not as fans, but volunteers” in the 30-second spot.
Verizon is making a call for people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to charities through an NFL partnership dubbed “One more Sunday.” The league, which is in its 100th season, says 300 million minutes have been contributed to date.