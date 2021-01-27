ViacomCBS sells out of Super Bowl LV ad inventory
ViacomCBS is “virtually” sold out of commercial inventory in Super Bowl LV, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
This is similar phrasing CBS has used in prior games. While all inventory is accounted for, if a brand comes in with an attractive offer they could find an opportunity.
A 30-second commercial in the game was going for about $5.5 million to $5.6 million, according to multiple buyers familiar with the situation.
It’s certainly been a unique Super Bowl marketplace thanks to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
With more than a week until kick-off, however, it turns out CBS was able to tie things up on pace with years prior. The last few ad units in the Big Game are always hardest to off load.
CBS was helped to the finish line by some brands looking to extend their Super Bowl buys from 15-seconds to 30-seconds and 30-seconds to 60-seconds, according to one media buyer familiar with negotiations.
This year's game will look a bit different than years prior, with Super Bowl advertising stalwarts like Budweiser, Pepsi, Coke and Hyundai sitting on the sidelines. They will be replaced by a large chunk of first-time Super Bowl advertisers, including Huggies, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Chipotle.
