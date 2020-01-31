Watch Ned Ryerson tease Jeep’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Super Bowl ad
Jeep on Friday teased its “Groundhog Day”-themed Super Bowl ad by featuring Ned Ryerson, the nerdy insurance salesman character from the 1993 movie. Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ryerson, appears in character in the quick video, saying, “This Sunday is going to be a doozy,” before doing a little geeky happy dance.
The 60-second ad is also expected to feature Bill Murray who, in the movie, played meteorologist Phil Connors reliving the same day over and over in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Murray and Tobolowsky were spotted shooting the ad last weekend in Woodstock, Illinois, the Chicago-area town where the 1993 movie was shot.
The ad will seize on the fact that Super Bowl Sunday falls on Groundhog Day which, thanks to the movie, has taken on dual meaning as a reference to reliving the same experience over and over. The agency behind the ad is Chicago-based Highdive.
Jeep released a second teaser referencing the scene when Connors’ alarm clock strikes 6 a.m, while playing the song “I Got You Babe,” which was repeated multiple times in the flick as a signal that Connors was once again stuck in the same day.
The teasers are a departure for Jeep owner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, whose Chief Marketing Officer Olivier François typically avoids releasing anything about Super Bowl ads in advance. The automaker declined to ncomment.