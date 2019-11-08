WeatherTech and Kia are coming back to the Super Bowl
WeatherTech and Kia—two longtime Super Bowl advertisers—are coming back to the game. Both brands today confirmed their return, bringing the number of confirmed Super Bowl advertisers to three. Avocados from Mexico in October said it would air its sixth consecutive Super Bowl ad.
Kia, which is extending its streak to 11 years, did not confirm details on its ad plans, other than it will be handled by agency-of-record David & Goliath. For last season's game the automaker diverted from its typical approach of using celebrities with a 90-second ad touting its factory in West Point, Georgia and the workers employed there. This season's ad will be the first under Russell Wager, who took over in July as director of marketing operations after a stint at Mazda. He joined after marketing VP Saad Chehab left for Volkswagen.
WeatherTeach is returning to the Super Bowl with its seventh consecutive commercial. It will be handled by agency-of-record Pinnacle Advertising. Mike Magnusson, the agency's president and CEO, said the car mat maker would go in a new creative direction with its 30-second spot, but he did not elaborate on exactly how the ad would be different from its previous Super Bowl spots.
WeatherTech has historically leaned-in to its “Made in America” messaging during the Super Bowl. In 2018, WeatherTech's spot showed construction workers erecting a wall (which some viewers interpreted as a reference to the wall Donald Trump had made the cornerstone of his 2016 presidential run) that would later be part of a new WeatherTech facility. At the end it read: "At WeatherTech we built our new factory right here in America. Isn't that the way it's supposed to be?"
Last year, it used the big game to promote its new pet products line. (Of course, it still highlighted that its products are made in the U.S.) As had been the case for WeatherTech in previous Super Bowls, the spot used actual company employees, including WeatherTech founder David MacNeil’s son and their golden retriever.
Avocados from Mexico has not said what the theme of its 2020 Super Bowl ad will be but if past work is any indicator, it will likely feature a celebrity in a humorous plot.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that WeatherTech would air a 60-second ad. It will air a 30-second commercial in Super Bowl LIV.