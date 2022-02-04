Why Super Bowl viewers will see more health and wellness commercials

Going mainstream

“It’s the latest sign of wellness being mainstream these days and the growth of the category,” said Jody Rones, senior VP, brand partnerships at Leaf Group, which publishes fitness-focused Well + Good. “It’s no longer reserved for specific audiences and in the month of January—now it’s an all-year-round main passion point for a large group of Americans.” He noted that with the wellness industry booming, it’s not a surprise that some health brands are able to afford the nearly $7 million pricetag associated with a 30-second Super Bowl commercial. Well + Good has seen an uptick of non-health care brands advertising on its site as well, hoping to capture a piece of the growing wellness audience.

The moves come at a time when consumers appear to be more health-minded than ever, due to two years of a pandemic that saw the evolution and success of many wellness brands. Two in three, or 58%, of U.S. adults, say they would pay more for a product that is health-focused, compared to one that is not, according to a recent Ad Age-Harris Poll. Younger consumers especially are more receptive to health products, with 74% of Gen Zers and 66% of millennials reporting they would pay more for wellness goods, the poll found.

Health advertisers are not completely new to the Super Bowl—last year, Dexcom, which monitors diabetes, aired a spot with Nick Jonas—but the category is blossoming into a Super Bowl mainstay that could become as big as other industries like fintech, for example.

In its spot, Hologic, which makes products for early disease detection, will show how, despite her busy schedule, Blige still prioritizes her health by going to well visits and getting regular screenings and checkups. Hologic also tapped a female-led team to reinforce its message with a female director, Black-owned and women-led creative agency and women-owned production company creating the work. During the pandemic, well visits took a backseat to more pressing health care needs.

“We have to become a healthier population period and part of that is looking at preventative health through simple checkups,” said Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University, noting the importance of large-scale awareness. He noted that with so many viewers watching the game, “the odds are that somebody will see it and say, ‘That’s right, I need to set up a gym membership’ or ‘I need to get a checkup to work on my health.’”

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.