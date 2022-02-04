Why Super Bowl viewers will see more health and wellness commercials

Fitness clubs' marketing muscle
Such awareness is critical for health clubs, which despite a return to in-person workouts by many consumers, are still struggling, according to recent data from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a trade association. From March 2020 through June 2021, the fitness industry lost $29.2 billion in revenue, and as of Jan. 1, 25% of all health and fitness facilities have closed, a report released last month by the IHRSA found. The association is pointing its members to the power of marketing, and recently published guides around marketing best practices and strategies for gyms and studios.
“Marketing is an essential tool for the fitness industry, it's the key driver of new members and guests and a crucial part of the member retention strategy,” an IHRSA spokeswoman wrote via email.
When the coronavirus first emerged, all brick-and-mortar gyms took a beating, as consumers invested in home fitness products like a Peloton bike or Hydrow rowing machine. Some, like Planet Fitness, began ramping up their digital offerings with things like virtual workouts. Staying true to its brand, Planet Fitness continued to use humor in its marketing throughout the coronavirus, branding itself as a safe and judgement-free zone, unlike many leaderboard-focused competitors.
The new Super Bowl work, which continues the New Hampshire-based gym’s recent “Feel Fitacular” campaign, its first from its agency of record, a bespoke unit within Publicis, continues in that vein with an entertaining look at Lohan’s self-improvement. Called “What’s gotten into Lindsay?” the commercial also features spokesman William Shatner and a cameo by Danny Trejo. In its most recent quarterly earnings, Planet Fitness reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 46% to $154.3 million.
Of course, not all viewers, absorbed by their guacamole and chips, queso dip and pigs in blankets, might be receptive to health-focused advertisements. Yet experts say enjoying extra pizza while watching the Super Bowl does not mean wellness isn’t a focus.
“Modern-day wellness is something that needs to be part of everything,” said Rones. “People want to be able to do both things—it can’t be that ‘I’m not a well-minded person because I’m going to enjoy myself at the Super Bowl,’—that has to be intertwined in your overall wellness picture.”
