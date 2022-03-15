SXSW Day 3: Mark Cuban, Lizzo, and Nicolas Cage

GSD&M under the stars

It had been three years and three days since the last time GSD&M held its usual annual SXSW party; Duff Stewart, CEO of GSD&M, has been counting. GSD&M’s party, a fixture at SXSW, had the atmosphere of an outdoor music festival at the agency’s fortress in its hometown Austin. Country singer Charley Crockett headlined, drawing thousands of people from the worlds of advertising and media.

Susto Mezcal doled out free samples of its artisan Oaxacan mezcal with a chaser choice of smoked salt or dark chocolate. Crockett played for more than an hour. But first, Me Nd Adam, a local band fronted by Adam Walker, who is Stewart’s son, performed. So, it was very much a family affair.

After the party, Stewart said he was grateful that SXSW was back live after the COVID-19-induced hiatus. GSD&M views its party as the true kick-off of the event, and Stewart described the party as being what SXSW is really about. His agency is there all year; the rest are “just pop-ups,” passing through, Stewart said.

The GSD&M party continues on Tuesday with another outdoor concert, this one a fundraiser for HAAM—Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.