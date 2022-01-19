Special Report: TV Upfront

Fox reveals in-person upfront plans

The media giant’s presentation will be held this May in New York, and will be preceded by the new ‘Content Drives Commerce" brand partnership summit in March
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 19, 2022.
Vizio snags $100 million in upfront ad commitments
Fox will be welcoming attendees back to its upfront presentation in May as it gears up for a return to an in-person format, the company announced this afternoon. The TV broadcaster unveiled plans for both its upfronts and NewFronts, as well as its inaugural Content Drives Commerce Brand Partnership Summit in March.

“Fox will showcase how we continue to challenge the status quo across measurement, creativity, and innovation to drive impact with partners in 2022,” Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales, said in a statement. “As a 100% ad supported portfolio, staying connected with our valued partners is a huge priority, and we can’t wait to see everyone in person."

But Fox won't be returning the Beacon Theatre, long home to its upfront event pre-COVID. Instead, Fox is taking over the Skylight—a multi-purpose event venue on Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan. Fox’s 2022 upfront presentation, which will take place on May 16, will be “reimagined,” according to the company, to showcase its wide-ranging portfolio that includes entertainment, sports, news and streaming properties.

Fox is joining other network groups like Disney and NBCUniversal with plans to also host an event leading up to the upfronts. The Content Drives Commerce Brand Partnership Summit will also be held in-person on March 23 on Fox’s Los Angeles production lot.

The day-long agenda for that event will welcome discussion from “industry experts, talent, creators, and Fox leaders” on what’s next for its portfolio, the company said in a statement. It will also cover investments it has made in content, data, ad tech and new technology.

In the lead-up to its May 16 upfront, Fox also confirmed that it will participate in the Interactive Advertising Bureau's 2022 NewFronts, with an event that will prominently feature its free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi.

Kicking off on May 2, which is the date of Fox’s presentation, the IAB said last month that this year’s NewFronts will take place in a hybrid format, with sessions taking place in person while being simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees.

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more.

 

