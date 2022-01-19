Fox reveals in-person upfront plans

Fox will be welcoming attendees back to its upfront presentation in May as it gears up for a return to an in-person format, the company announced this afternoon. The TV broadcaster unveiled plans for both its upfronts and NewFronts, as well as its inaugural Content Drives Commerce Brand Partnership Summit in March.

“Fox will showcase how we continue to challenge the status quo across measurement, creativity, and innovation to drive impact with partners in 2022,” Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales, said in a statement. “As a 100% ad supported portfolio, staying connected with our valued partners is a huge priority, and we can’t wait to see everyone in person."

But Fox won't be returning the Beacon Theatre, long home to its upfront event pre-COVID. Instead, Fox is taking over the Skylight—a multi-purpose event venue on Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan. Fox’s 2022 upfront presentation, which will take place on May 16, will be “reimagined,” according to the company, to showcase its wide-ranging portfolio that includes entertainment, sports, news and streaming properties.