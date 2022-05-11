New Hispanic data graph closes gap in representation in measurement

TelevisaUnivision is launching a Hispanic identity graph that does something most other third-party data generally doesn't—accurately identify most U.S. Hispanics.
The media company, which talked about developing the data graph during last year's upfronts, is finally ready to put it to use. It tested the result via Truthset, a company that grades data from multiple providers by matching hashed email addresses to compare the accuracy of their records against other databases of known quality. Truthset found TelevisaUnivision's data substantially outperformed other providers on reach and accuracy with Hispanic households.
Four multicultural marketing lessons from top executives
Identifying U.S. Hispanic and other multicultural audiences has been a challenge for third-party data providers: 15 third-party databases on average covered only 59% of the Hispanic market and accurately identified people as Hispanic only 83% of the time, according to a Truthset analysis from the fourth quarter of 2021, reported earlier this year by the Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing. That added up to only 49% visibility into the U.S. Hispanic market, which represented no progress since the third quarter of 2020.
By contrast, Truthset found TelevisaUnivision’s Hispanic data graph covered 85% of U.S. Hispanics with an accuracy rate of 86%. That combines for a visibility score of 73%. It’s still far from perfect, but it closes nearly half the gap from other providers.