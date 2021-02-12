TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2021 Calendar

It looks like it is shaping up to be another year of missing out on shrimp cocktail and hobknobbing with TV talent. The TV upfronts and digital NewFronts will once again be held virtually.
Media companies have started to reveal their plans, which will likely see a mix of live and pre-recorded elements.
Disney will host three events, which aside from its actual upfront presentation, include a showcase of its platform technology and a development event. NBCUniversal also will put on a developer conference of sorts in March.
The IAB NewFronts will take place the week of May 3.
To stay up-to-date on which presentations will take place and when they will air, bookmark this calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.