TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2021 Calendar

By Jeanine Poggi. Published on February 12, 2021.
Disney returns to upfronts this year with ‘three-pronged approach’
It looks like it is shaping up to be another year of missing out on shrimp cocktail and hobknobbing with TV talent. The TV upfronts and digital NewFronts will once again be held virtually. 

Media companies have started to reveal their plans, which will likely see a mix of live and pre-recorded elements. 

Disney will host three events, which aside from its actual upfront presentation, include a showcase of its platform technology and a development event. NBCUniversal also will put on a developer conference of sorts in March. 

The IAB NewFronts will take place the week of May 3. 

To stay up-to-date on which presentations will take place and when they will air, bookmark this calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.

Upfronts/NewFronts Calendar 2021
WarnerMedia May 19 Virtual
WarnerMedia Kids Feb. 17 Virtual
A+E Networks March 3 Virtual
Disney Platform Technology Showcase Feb. 23 Virtual
NBCUniversal’s ONE21 March 22 Virtual
Disney Development event March 23 Virtual
Disney Upfront May 18 Virtual
ViacomCBS Upfront May 19 Virtual

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
