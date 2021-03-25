Special Report: TV Upfront

Univision looks to attract the 1,500 brands not utilizing Spanish-language creative

The bulk of U.S. advertisers aren’t adequately connecting with Hispanic consumers, network says
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on March 25, 2021.
Fuse Media launches new brands, streaming arm at its first post-acquisition upfront
Credit: Susan Goldman/Bloomberg LP

There are roughly 1,900 brands advertising in English-language TV in the U.S., but only 400, or 21%, employ dedicated Spanish-language creative. That’s a figure Univision wants to raise by demonstrating to the majority of American advertisers the importance of reaching Hispanic consumers.

During the company’s “A New Vision at Univision” virtual event Wednesday, Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing, was frank: “To be honest, I’m shocked at the number of marketers who don’t realize the importance [of Spanish-language ads] and are really missing out.”

Speciale, who joined the company in January, noted that despite the fast growth of the U.S. Latino population, relatively few advertisers have opted to channel resources into reaching them in their language, which Univision research shows can foster a better consumer-brand relationship.

At best, this lack of Spanish creative can mean companies are missing out on key demographics; at worst, it can contribute to systemic societal inequality. Speciale cites the fact that some crucial market categories, including pharmaceutical brands, tend to produce little non-English advertising in the U.S., which can exclude Hispanic consumers and widen health inequities. “It’s mind-boggling,” Speciale said.

Univision's message comes as it enters its first upfronts under new leadership. The company was acquired by two private-equity firms—ForgeLight and Searchlight Capital Partners—at the end of the year, and is being led by Wade Davis, the former chief financial officer of Viacom.

Speciale highlighted Univision's in-house brand insights and a creative team that can assist brands in formulating their strategy, which can in turn connect with the approximately 60% of U.S. Spanish speakers that Univision’s properties reach, according to the company. 

It's also pushing its new Spanish-language ad-supported streaming service Prende TV, which is slated for a full release next week. Univision hopes to sway the nearly 80% of U.S. marketers who aren’t effectively tapping Latino consumers.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow
