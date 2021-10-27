New study reveals 3 ‘new normal’ lessons for B2B marketers

It feels like an understatement to say that over the course of the last year, a lot of things have changed. For B2B tech marketers especially, the pandemic disrupted the way they work, changed the way buyers and marketers interact and challenged them in unpredictable ways.

To better understand these changes, Twitter teamed up with Bain & Company on a year-long study to ask marketers and buyers how the pandemic was impacting their work. Specifically, we fielded three surveys over the course of the year to get a sense of emerging trends and patterns.

The good news: Both marketers and buyers are clearly getting into a groove after more than a year of constant pivoting. But some have fared better than others, and a deep dive into the survey results paints a helpful picture of how B2B marketers can continue to thrive in a new normal.

How B2B evolved, or didn’t, during a year of change

The Twitter-Bain surveys confirmed that both buyers and marketers got a boost of energy as they made their way into the new year. Across our surveys from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021, we observed a 200% lift year-over-year in the number of respondents reporting an increase in revenue.¹

In fact, the most recent survey confirmed that 76% of respondents on the buyer side were actively making new tech purchases. That’s a 20% lift since last year.²

In a world of change, some things have stayed the same.

There’s an instinct to focus all attention on how much has changed, but what’s so interesting about this study is that it revealed how some things in the B2B market haven’t changed at all. For instance, when it comes to new purchases, buyers told us consistently that they still depend on their own community inputs above all other sources for purchasing guidance. In fact, a staggeringly high 99% trust their peers more than any other source.³ So it’s important for B2B marketers to not only think about reaching a few targeted decision makers directly but focus on building broader awareness and credibility in the B2B community.

B2B buyers don't treat peer recommendations as mere opinions.



They treat them as critical research. — Shama Hyder (@Shama) September 4, 2020

Another consistent trend we noticed was a disconnect in B2B marketer’s understanding of who is making key decisions on the buyer side. While B2B marketers often obsess over reaching senior decision makers, buyers consistently told us that middle managers play a significant role in guiding purchase decisions. Half of the B2B buyers we surveyed said their manager-level colleagues have serious clout when it comes to technology purchasing decisions.⁴ This was a constant refrain throughout the pandemic, and that dynamic may not change after the pandemic is over.

But some things really did change

Facing economic disruption and fast-shifting budgets, the demand on marketers clearly increased during the pandemic. More than half of marketing respondents said that the targets of their pipelines and campaigns have increased since Q2 2020.⁵ What’s more, their tactics had to evolve: With an entire buying community suddenly working from home and in-person events a remote possibility, B2B marketers had to get a lot more nimble in how they reached buyers.

One way they did it was by investing more in digital channels like social media and using those channels for things like brand building and empathetic messaging.⁶ Another way was by pivoting their in-person conferences to a virtual setting. In many cases they used social media platforms as the hosting ground for global conferences. Around 87% of marketers reported an increased investment in virtual events, a shift that is expected to be permanent because of its success.⁷

I think I like some of these inclusive virtual events better! — Brooke Linville (@brookelinville) January 21, 2021

How B2B marketers can move forward and adapt

• Lead with empathy. Demand generation will always be an important component of B2B marketing, but we found that the top marketers in our study focused on how to speak to their customers as people, not ad targets. In many cases, they pivoted their messaging to pandemic-related content that spoke to what people were going through in their daily lives.

One brand that did this effectively was Slack through its #ReinventWork campaign. The series reminaged the future of remote work as well as provided tips and tricks on how to remain both productive and happy.

After a year of juggling and struggling, there's finally light ahead. And it invites us, not to go back to where we left off, but to reinvent the way we work. This is our moment to build something new. #ReinventWork pic.twitter.com/iA0BOQ1FSo — Slack (@SlackHQ) March 12, 2021

• Invest in your brand. The pandemic has shown us that the world can change in an instant, and surviving rapid change means investing in the one thing that is most likely to weather it—your brand. Our survey showed that more than 60% of B2B marketers said they increased investment in digital channels as a way to boost brand awareness, and nearly 70% expect this change to be permanent.⁸

For example, Salesforce introduced the Leading Through Change thought leadership series, which proved to be an invaluable resource for the B2B marketing community as its environment rapidly evolved. It was a resource created not to sell any particular product but to raise the profile of the Salesforce brand in a positive way.

👋 Hey Sharks and Trailblazers! 🦈



Have you registered for #LeadingThroughChange: A Shark's Advice for Small Businesses yet?



⏰ Set a reminder now! ⤵️ https://t.co/sRksU1oASS — Salesforce (@salesforce) September 14, 2021

• Commit to hybrid events. Based on our research, it’s safe to say we’re headed toward a future of hybrid events, with some in-person attendance and some taking advantage of the virtual offerings available. Because as it turns out, it’s what buyers would prefer anyway, with 64% saying that they would continue to attend virtual events.⁹

A great drawback of events like #MSBuild being all virtual, I'm starting to run out of t-shirts and socks... #MSBuild — Michiel Hamers (Hammertime) (@michielhamers) May 25, 2021

In some instances, virtual events can not only provide greater audience reach but can also foster connections between attendees. Microsoft experienced this firsthand as the company moved its popular #MSBuild and #MSIgnite conferences online as virtual events.

“Moving our events from in-person to virtual gave us the ability to reach a global audience, while using our social channels as an extension of the event,” said Joanna YeeHuiSze, director of events marketing communications at Microsoft. “This made the experience more accessible for everyone.”

This newfound accessibility had a positive impact on attendance.

“The attendance rate can go up more than 10 times higher than a physical event could,” YeeHuiSze explained. “We were blown away by the reception and appetite, which resulted in a complete shift in our audience composition. Historically, our events breakdown is 80% U.S. and 20% global; today that mix is 70% U.S. and 30% global.”

Microsoft programmer @shanselman is presenting this year at #MSBuild, and would love you to join in.



⁽ᵂᵉ ʷᵒᵘˡᵈ ᵗᵒᵒ⁾



Registration is now open: https://t.co/FzWjhJlBSD pic.twitter.com/vQ54daJfYr — Micros🎃ft (@Microsoft) April 30, 2020

Microsoft also found that virtual events could yield more informative audience and behavioral data.

“Data is so crucial in decision-making for the future,” YeeHuiSze continued. “We’re able to collect useful information, such as knowing which sessions were well-attended, the amount of on-demand viewership, and topics of interest through polling features. This really allows you to get to know your audience better and tailor the experience to meet their needs.”

Building on the success of #MSBuild and #MSIgnite, Microsoft intends to continue adding a virtual layer to all future events, even when conferences return to in-person.

“We believe that this kind of approach to events and experiences works well,” YeeHuiSze added. “It has such incredible potential for growth. We see this quickly becoming the center of our events strategy for both our online and in person experiences, offering an effective, interactive and unique experience for all.”

Clearly, we’ve entered into a new normal for B2B buyers and marketers, where empathetic marketing, brand building in digital channels and virtual events are here to stay.

Sources:

