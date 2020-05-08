Video

Watch: Fox News head of ad sales on the state of the news marketplace

In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, Fox News' Jeff Collins discusses how the network is attracting new advertisers during the pandemic
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 08, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely.

In this episode, Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi speaks with Fox News head of ad sales Jeff Collins about the state of the news marketplace amid the pandemic. Earlier this week, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in an earnings conference call that Fox News is a bright spot for ad revenue at the company, with an influx of younger viewers attracting new brands to the network.  

 

 

More Ad Age videos
Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo
E.J. Schultz
Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo

Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo
Watch: Leo Burnett CEO on the way forward for the ad industry

Watch: Leo Burnett CEO on the way forward for the ad industry

Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic

Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic

Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic

Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic

Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19

Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Roku's Scott Rosenberg breaks down COVID-19 viewership trends: Ad Age Remotely

Roku's Scott Rosenberg breaks down COVID-19 viewership trends: Ad Age Remotely
Wieden+Kennedy's global chief creative officer on the A-List three-peat and where creativity goes from here: Ad Age Remotely

Wieden+Kennedy's global chief creative officer on the A-List three-peat and where creativity goes from here: Ad Age Remotely
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely

MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely