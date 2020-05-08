Video
Watch: Fox News head of ad sales on the state of the news marketplace
In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, Fox News' Jeff Collins discusses how the network is attracting new advertisers during the pandemic
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely.
In this episode, Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi speaks with Fox News head of ad sales Jeff Collins about the state of the news marketplace amid the pandemic. Earlier this week, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in an earnings conference call that Fox News is a bright spot for ad revenue at the company, with an influx of younger viewers attracting new brands to the network.