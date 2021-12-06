Year in Review

The 10 biggest stories of 2021

From NFTs to Ozy Media, the last 12 months have seen a series of ups and downs
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 06, 2021.
Chicken sandwich wars—the spiciest marketing of 2021
20211201_top_stories_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Composite by Ad Age

This past year was a big one: COVID-19 vaccines arrived and social distancing guidelines took a backseat, only to gain ground again with the advance of new variants like delta and omicron. NFTs and other virtual goods emerged as top-selling items as supply chain woes threatened retailers’ physical products, and Macy’s gave a new home to Toys ‘R’ Us. Looking into next year, marketers are grappling with how to sell goods that are nearing all-time price highs, and how and when to fully return to office life.

Below, Ad Age compiled a list of the 10 biggest news stories affecting the marketing community in 2021.

The war for talent

Amid the “Great Resignation” and expectation of more flexible working environments, the labor market has been squeezed, creating a tough year for both marketers and agencies. High-profile departures of longtime industry executives such as Carolyn Everson from Facebook—she decamped to Instacart, where she is currently president—and Lou Paskalis from Bank of America—he’s now at president and chief operating officer of MMA Global—stunned the ad world.

Marketers turned to creative strategies to help recruit workers, trying out programs like Tik Tok Resumes and innovative ideas like memes in order to boost their ranks. Agencies are also looking beyond portfolio schools and to outside industries for fresh talent.

The Crispin fallout

Once-storied agency CPB hit a new low this fall with the exit of Jorge Calleja, who spent a scant 10 months as chief creative officer. He joined five other senior executives, including Global CEO Erik Sollenberg, who all left the agency in the preceding five months. The Stagwell Group agency's client roster has also been in shrinking mode, including the loss of long-time client Hotels.com and Fruit of the Loom. However, the agency did recently run a campaign around Hispanic Heritage Month for Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.
 

Carolyn Everson

 
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Carolyn Everson’s Facebook exit

Everson’s departure was so high-profile it merits its own entry. After a decade of working with brands and advertisers for the social networking giant, Everson shocked many in June when she announced she was leaving her post as head of ad sales. Insiders speculated part of the reason included Everson being passed over for a chief business officer position. The exit left Facebook on shakier ground as brands long used to working with Everson had trusted her stance on issues like brand safety. In the months since, Facebook has become Meta as it focuses on virtual reality. Yet issues remain with the company and its platforms—particularly the small businesses it claims to support.

Credit: Bloomberg

Byron Allen sues advertisers

Bryon Allen made waves this year when the media mogul threatened legal action if advertisers didn’t improve—specifically by investing more of their dollars in Black-owned media. In March, Allen, who owns The Weather Channel, sent letters of intent to brands and their agencies asking for at least 2% of ad budgets to be allocated to Black-owned media. In May, Allen, who also hosted a Black-owned media summit with Verizon, took on McDonald’s in a $10 billion lawsuit, alleging racial discrimination by the fast-food giant. He later advised, in a letter to McDonald’s board, that the company should fire CEO Chris Kempczinski following texts the executive made about the shooting deaths of two Black children in Chicago. While the lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month by a judge, who cited lack of evidence, Allen has pledged to amend the complaint.

The return to office that wasn’t

Just when agencies were planning on a return to the office after more than a year of remote work, offering flexible hybrid schedules and providing protective equipment, the delta variant reared up over the summer and threw those plans into turmoil. September plans were moved back to January, a date that is now also in flux due to omicron and other health concerns. Many employers are currently following a wait-and-see strategy to see what happens next, even as children’s vaccines and employer inoculation mandates continue to roll out.

The Meta-zation of Facebook

Maybe “Holograms R Us” was taken, so Facebook opted for Meta when it chose its new corporate name as a reflection of the company’s focus on a future of holograms and virtual reality. The change, which included a new infinity logo and several key redesigns, came in late October amid damning testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, who said the company intentionally put profit ahead of its customers. To communicate its new name to consumers, Meta rolled out its first brand campaign, using a jungle painting to illustrate a future of possibility. Moving forward, Meta will work with Spark Foundry on its billion-dollar marketing plan; the company tapped the Publicis Groupe shop as media agency late this year.

Carlos Watson

 
Credit: Bloomberg LP

The Ozy oxymoron

Few media stories epitomize the rollercoaster of 2021 better than that of Ozy Media, the eight-year-old media and entertainment company focused on providing a “modern” experience for customers. In October, Ozy shocked many of its advertisers when it announced it was shutting down, following a blistering report in The New York Times about deceitful business practices, including the impersonation of a YouTube executive by Co-Founder Samir Rao on a call with potential investors. Days later, Carlos Watson, who co-founded the business with Rao, said Ozy was still open for business, adding to the confusion for advertisers and consumers, many of whom are still unclear on the status of the company. As of early December, the Ozy website appeared to be running snapshots of current news stories and an e-commerce shop was also in operation, offering Ozy merch like a “Live Curiously” hoodie. Curious indeed.

Supply chain woes

“Supply chain” used to be a b-to-b term used only by industry insiders; no more. These days, even children are aware of the delays brands are experiencing in getting their goods from overseas and onto store shelves. A perfect storm of problems, including COVID-19 factory closures, an uptick in costs of shipping containers, and a shortage in labor including workers and drivers, have all done their part to choke the chain and limit what consumers are able to buy from retailers. Few industries are immune—even influencers are feeling the pinch—though the challenges in getting new merchandise have resulted in an increased interest in resale sites such as eBay. Consumers are shopping for holiday gifts earlier than ever, and experts also expect prices will continue to rise.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Credit: State Farm

Aaron Rodgers x State Farm

A long-running brand relationship came under fire when Aaron Rodgers acknowledged he had never been vaccinated against COVID-19, following his contraction of the virus before a November NFL game. Rodgers had been one of State Farm’s spokespeople for roughly a decade; following the admission, the insurer appeared to pull planned ads starring the Green Bay quarterback, opting to air Terry Bradshaw ads instead. Rodgers also appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he advocated for horse drug ivermectin and complained of being in the “crosshairs of the woke mob.” Despite rising public pressure to break with Rodgers—Prevea Health severed its relationship with the athlete following his vaccine controversy—State Farm eventually released a statement in support of Rodgers. “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

NFTs, the gift that keeps on giving

The year 2021 might go down in history as The Year of the NFT. Nearly all marketers are embracing non-fungible tokens in some way, including the likes of Taco Bell, Twitter and State Farm. Even Toys 'R' Us’ Geoffrey the Giraffe has his own series of NFTs. Consumers are embracing the trend, scooping up virtual goods faster than marketers can announce them; a series of nearly 2,000 unique digital beer cans from Budweiser sold out in under an hour last month. Experts say the rising popularity of virtual goods including NFTs may continue as supply chain challenges threaten physical goods and younger consumers try to outdo one another with their metaverse hauls.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Social Commerce Guide here.

