FreeWheel and AMC Networks to bring new ad inventory to addressable TV

FreeWheel and AMC Networks are introducing a new addressable TV offering that’s designed to open up new ad inventory to the marketplace and automate the process. The goal is to simplify how addressable advertising is bought and sold—which has often been cumbersome and expensive—and increase scale.
Working with Canoe, an industry partnership between Charter, Comcast and Cox, FreeWheel’s new offering will help programmers open ad inventory across digital, set-top box video-on-demand and linear TV to be sold in an addressable fashion. This will allow advertisers to manage these multi-screen campaigns with a self-service tool and optimize campaigns in real-time, according to the Comcast-owned company.