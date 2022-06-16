FreeWheel and AMC Networks to bring new ad inventory to addressable TV

AMC Networks has been steadily building its addressable ad business and has previously worked with brands such as Volkswagen and Amazon on addressable ad campaigns to reach more targeted audiences. Addressable TV refers to the ability for an advertiser to target ads to specific households rather than sending the same ad to everyone watching.

The new offering connects multichannel video programming distributors beyond Canoe members, with whom AMC Networks has an existing distribution agreement, such as distributors like DirecTV or Roku. The new offering makes it easier for programmers to move inventory across a larger footprint, said Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships at AMC Networks.

“The only way that we believe it can work for us, as well as the industry as a whole, is to make sure every time we add somebody, they get added through this self-serve tool,” Adlman said.

In working with FreeWheel on the the product, AMC Networks asked the Comcast-owned ad platform company to help create a centralized environment within its platform that would allow the programmer to manage addressable ad campaigns through a single source. The idea was to be able to deliver those campaigns to multiple distribution partners rather than having to do so one by one, Adlman said.