Finnish youth mag highlights negative impact of social media on kids: Agency Brief
By now, most people have formed an opinion about social media—often, that it’s a cesspool of misinformation, cynicism and hate. While many are probably able to brush off the negative comments from trolls and ignore obvious fake posts that aim to divide and infuriate us, there’s no question that social media has had a significant impact on our psyches. But all too vulnerable to it are children, who not only are exposed to the trolls and creeps of the internet but bullies and influencers fueling images of unattainable beauty that, at least before social media, were largely buried in magazines.
Before you say “OK, boomer,” take a peek at this poignant campaign for Finnish youth magazine Demi from agency TBWA\Helsinki that aims to shed light on the social-media-fueled issues that kids have with self-esteem and self-acceptance. The campaign features posters (seen above) of children looking forlorn into mirrors, examining every aspect of their appearances, and seeing what they shouldn’t: marks for cosmetic surgery. On the posters reads a message: “Beauty is in the mind of the beholder.”
“As young people’s media, we are very aware of media’s influence in shaping what is considered to be beautiful,” says Päivi Lehtomurto, Demi editor in chief, noting how the magazine features real people versus models. “Not to mention, that there are so many other important topics besides beauty to talk about.”
The campaign created by TBWA\Helsinki is being distributed in print, online and out-of-home. The photoshoot was done with Tuukka Koski from Koski Syväri Agency while Kasimir Häiväoja from FLC Helsinki carried out the post-processing.
Hidden talent
Upwork, the largest freelance website resource in the U.S., debuted its first national campaign. Created by independent agency Duncan Channon, the work includes three TV spots that feature a suited spokesman who takes viewers on a tour of a workplace staffed with hidden talent, literally. The “It’s Rust,” “All in One Place” and “The Green One” ads (seen below) aim to unveil all the unnoticed independent work people do across services like programming, UX design and marketing—skills not many businesses realize they can get from freelancers (which represent nearly 57 million workers in America), according to Duncan Channon. The campaign—spanning national TV, radio and certain print publications like the Wall Street Journal—also highlights that companies can hire agencies on Upwork (which is probably in no way self-serving to the agency who created it). The effort comes as the company continues to grow—it reported that revenue spiked 23 percent revenue to $79 million and its core client base increased 19 percent in its recent third quarter.
The campaign builds on previous efforts for Upwork from Duncan Channon including its first, “Hey World” OOH campaign that debuted two years ago and featured cheeky posters encouraging the POTUS to consider hiring a social media strategist, for example; and asking “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin if he needed a ghostwriter to help finish his next saga. Michael Lemme, Duncan Channon chief creative officer, says it’s been “rewarding” to have partnered Upwork from the start and to now take its "brand marketing national with an expanded message.”
Baby Yoda a champion for women?
As New York gears up for its annual Women’s March in New York, slated to be held this Saturday, independent agency Barker has crafted some damning (and some humorous) posters that it's encouraging anyone and everyone to download and march with. It's the third consecutive year the agency has crafted posters for the march. Many of this year's posters take aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been accused himself of sexual misconduct. One reimagines a FX series American Horror Story poster, for its fourth season “Freak Show,” with a close-up shot of Trump’s face, mouth agape, and the title “American Horror Story" inside. Another says, “You haven’t seen nasty yet,” referring to Trump’s crass "nasty woman" insult directed at 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. There’s even one featuring Baby Yoda in the Oval Office (seemingly just because it's 2020, as there doesn't appear to be any other reason to use The Child as a symbol for women's rights). “Download the ones you like. Print them out. Hold them up. And march with them!” encourages Barker, which boasts of being 70 percent women, 100 percent “balls.” Examples of some of the posters are below and can be downloaded here.
Some wins of the week
Groupon selected Omnicom Group’s TBWA\Chiat\Day New York as its creative agency of record following a review. The agency will be tasked with developing a new global brand positioning for the Chicago-based company and a campaign that then supports that vision. First work is expected to debut in the first half of the year. In October 2019, Groupon confirmed that it was in search of a new creative AOR. Incumbent O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul (OKRP), which had held the AOR title since 2016 and helped shift the company’s creative from being focused on the goods its sells to the experiences it provides, did not compete to defend.
Team One, Publicis Groupe’s integrated media, digital and communications shop, has been named brand agency of record for Make-A-Wish, the nonprofit that delivers on the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Team One will support strategy and creative for Make-A-Wish on a pro-bono basis under the partnership. The agency team on the account will be based in Los Angeles and led by Executive Creative Director Kirsten Rutherford. She has worked with the nonprofit since 2017 on spearheading marketing efforts that have led to more than $85 million in earned media value for Make-A-Wish, according to Team One. “I am thrilled that Team One is committed to deepening this relationship and finding creative ways to amplify the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child,” Rutherford says.
Third Ear, part of Omnicom Group, has retained the Visit Austin account as its general market AOR, following a review. The agency will continue to handle total market creative, strategy and media planning and buying for the tourism hub of Austin, Texas. Third Ear was first appointed to the account four years ago and, during that time, rebranded the organization from Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau to simply Visit Austin. (Third Ear itself rebranded from LatinWorks last year.) The agency also boasts of boosting Austin’s visitation by 20 percent since 2015, when it won the account.
Independent ad agency &Barr was selected to lead media for Southeastern Guide Dogs, a Florida-based nonprofit that trains dogs to provide services for people with disabilities. Under the partnership, the agency will handle all media strategy, planning and buying for the organization. &Barr’s first task is to support Southeastern Guide Dogs' launch of its Sponsor a Puppy program, under which participants can follow a pup's two-year journey in becoming a service dog for $19 a month. The strategy for the campaign leverages online display, social and search, OTT and broadcast media.
Colle McVoy has been named North American agency of record by Agco, a global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, following a review. The agency will lead creative, strategy, data science and media planning and buying for all of the company’s brands, including Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, RoGator and TerraGator. Colle McVoy is developing new marketing strategies for Agco that are expected to roll out in early 2020.
In an odd turn of events, a consulting firm has hired an ad agency (the type of company it’s supposed to be disrupting) to help it grow. Cornerstone Consulting Organization (CCO) named Marc USA as its first agency of record. The appointment comes as the Ohio-based consulting firm, founded in 2015, looks to expand and sets a goal of reaching $150 million in annual revenue by 2025. The firm services small- to mid-sized companies in industries like manufacturing, private equity, government/defense, automotive, banking, consumer goods, energy, healthcare and retail.
Sea Island, a resort on the southeastern coast of Georgia, tapped 120-person indie shop Chemistry as its creative agency of record. Under the partnership, Chemistry will lead the development of a new brand campaign spanning print, video and digital media. The campaign, slated to debut in the third quarter of 2020, will aim to champion Sea Island as a go-to resort for family vacations, “outdoor enthusiasts,” meetings, executive retreats and weddings, among other events, according to the agency. Celeste Hubbard, executive VP and group account director at Chemistry, will lead the account.
The hires, promotions and moves
WPP’s Wunderman Thompson appointed Naomi Troni as its first global chief marketing and growth officer. She will be responsible for all of the agency’s global marketing, new business and communication of the Wunderman Thompson brand in the role. Troni will be based in New York, reporting to Global CEO Mel Edwards. She hails from IPG’s MullenLowe Groupe, where she served as global chief growth officer since 2014.
72andSunny Amsterdam promoted Rey Andrade to executive creative director from creative director. He joined the agency eight years ago and has notably led the Uber and Google accounts, while contributing to the shaping of Ikea’s AR shopping app. Andrade is also credited with playing an instrumental role in winning an assignment to create Audi’s new global brand campaign that will debut in the Super Bowl.
The Bloc, a health creative agency, has named Bernardo Romero as chief creative officer. He was an executive creative director, healthcare and wellness, for Grey Group and is credited with winning 24 Cannes Lions over the past three years alone. In the new role, Romero will oversee a New York-based team of more than 60 creatives across departments like art, copy, UX, motion and digital experience.
Publicis Health appointed Jennifer Shirley as president of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, marking her return to the holding company's network. While Shirley most recently was president of Havas Life Metro, she spent the previous 12 years in various leadership roles within Publicis. Shirley was director of client services at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness as well as general manager of Publicis LifeBrands Medicus. She replaces JD Cassidy, who has transitioned into the role of executive VP, client engagement strategy for Publicis Health.
Juniper Park\TBWA hired Dustin Rideout as chief strategy officer. He previously held that title for three years at McCann Worldgroup Canada. Rideout will lead strategy across the agency’s North American clients and report to CEO Jill Nykoliation. He oversees a team of 13 brand and communications planners, data scientists, analysts, digital strategists and communications managers.
LRXD, described as a “health and happiness” ad agency, named Gary Gonya as chief strategy officer. He will work on all current clients including Danone, Zespri Kiwifruit, Jenny Craig, Honey Smoked Fish Co., Hubert’s Lemonade, International Delight, Macaroni Grill and Mad Greens. Gonya recently joined LRXD as the department lead and previously spent time at Doner, Leo Burnett, Deutsch and CP+B.
Global brand experience agency Jack Morton is expanding its innovation practice, Genuine X, in North America with the appointment of Scott Varland to senior VP. He will lead the practice from his base in New York. Varland previously led the marketing innovation practice at M Booth and the creative technology team at IPG Media Lab and Ansible Worldwide (now Reprise).
Creative commerce agency TPN promoted Tracy Faloon and Sarah Cunningham to chief client experience officer and chief growth officer, respectively. Faloon previously was chief of client integration and senior VP of retail strategy, and the promotion will be an expansion on her current role. She will be responsible for establishing TPN’s footprint on a global scale and expanding its retail and shopper practice. Cunningham, formerly TPN’s senior VP of client service and VP of account services, will focus on both internal and external growth in her new position.
Publicis Sapient made two new hires: Karin Giefer and Quinnton Harris, who join as senior VP of experience and group creative director, respectively. Giefer will head up Sapient’s “Lead” experience system that leans on the use of client and customer data. Giefer previously held roles at McKinsey & Co., Frog Design and Wieden & Kennedy. Harris, in addition to being group creative director, will be Publicis Sapient Chief Experience Officer John Maeda’s chief of staff. Harris was formerly inaugural creative director at Blavity, Inc.
Full-service agency Rauxa named Jessica Hilton as senior VP of client services and managing director of the agency’s Dallas office. In the role, Hilton will oversee existing client accounts in Dallas such as TGI Fridays while helping to grow new business. Before Rauxa, she was senior VP of client partnership at Ansira, where she handled accounts such as Panera Bread Co., 7-Eleven and Aruba Tourism.
The Mission Group, a collective of U.K. agencies like Mongoose and Chapter, hired Catherine Davis in the newly created role of group marketing director. Previously the chief marketing officer of Dentsu’s Gyro, Davis will work alongside CEO John Quarrey to accelerate growth across the group, which recently merged with agency network Bigdog. Davis has also held the positions of chief marketing officer of Grey London and chief growth officer, U.K. and Europe, of Cheil London in her career.
Allen & Gerritsen promoted Darshan Sampathu, the leader of the agency’s analytics practice, to executive VP. Sampathu now joins Allen & Gerritsen’s leadership team and will report directly to CEO Andrew Graff. The agency also elevated Lyndsey Fox to VP, strategy. Fox has been serving as lead strategist on Allen & Gerritsen clients Comcast, Sunoco, Susquehanna International Group and the Boston Foundation.
South Carolina’s Infinity Marketing has hired Erin Pappas as a media buyer. She was a media buyer and planner for Gunn Jerkens Marketing Communications in Long Beach, California. "Erin’s in-depth knowledge of both traditional and digital media is an incredible asset to our team,” says Ted Rooke, senior director of media strategy for the agency.