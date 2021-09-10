Cruise, GM’s driverless car company, hires Pereira O’ Dell as agency

Cruise, the autonomous driving company majority-owned by General Motors, has chosen Pereira O’ Dell as its agency following a competitive pitch.

“Cruise is excited to be working with Pereira O'Dell in 2022 as we move from R&D into commercialization," a spokeswoman for Cruise told Ad Age. The agency will begin its work for the company next year, confirmed Natalie Nymark, who leads Pereira O' Dell on the West Coast.

Cruise is one of the world’s best-funded automated tech companies in the world having raised about $11 billion as of today. Some notable investors include Microsoft, Honda, Softbank, and Walmart. Its latest fundraising round, which included Walmart, brought the car company’s valuation up to more than $30 billion, according to CNBC.

The company has been clear in its intentions of being a robot-taxi service. In June it received a permit to deploy prototype autonomous vehicles that could transport the public without charging passengers. Cruise is also gearing up to start a commercial ride-sharing service in Dubai in 2023. This year it applied for permits needed to start charging for autonomous rides and delivery in San Francisco, according to Auto News.