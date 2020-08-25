Agency News

Hearts & Science picks up U.S. media for Cox Automotive's Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book

The Omnicom Media Group agency wins the business following a review launched in December 2019
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on August 25, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Nathan Young resigns from Periscope, 'not certain' he'll return to advertising

Cox Automotive sends lead planning and buying duties across Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book to Hearts & Science

Credit: Cox Automotive

Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science was selected to handle all U.S. media planning and buying for Cox Automotive's primary consumer-facing brands, Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

The appointment follows a review, handled internally, that launched in December 2019 and involved multiple holding companies.

Atlanta-based Cox Automotive is a unit of Cox Enterprises. It was formed in 2014 to consolidate all of Cox’s automotive businesses including Autotrader, the online marketplace for car buyers and sellers, and Kelley Blue Book, a vehicle valuation and automotive research company.

According to COMvergence estimates, Autotrader spent $86.6 million on measured media in the U.S. in 2019, and $25.6 million in the 12 month period between July 2019 and June 2020. Spend estimates for Kelley Blue Book were not available.

More Ad Age news
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff
CVS debuts its own media network
Adrianne Pasquarelli
‘The Great Fire’: A Breonna Taylor portrait covers Vanity Fair’s September special issue
Simon Dumenco

Incumbent agencies MDC Partners’ Assembly and Dentsu Aegis Network’s 360i previously handled brand media and performance media responsibilities, respectively. A Cox Automotive spokesperson confirmed that the two agencies no longer service the business in any capacity.

Greta Crowley, VP of marketing for Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, said in a statement that the appointment of Hearts & Science comes amid “a time of growth and innovation” for those two brands specifically.

“We are adapting quickly to the constantly changing landscape in this time of unprecedented business complexity and opportunity,” Crowley said, adding that Hearts & Science’s “deep industry expertise along with their insight-led communications planning process makes them an invaluable partner to help leverage the voice of our brands and inspire our customers.”

According to Automotive News, a recent Ipsos study showed that 93 percent of people are favoring the use of personal vehicles over public transportation during the pandemic and, that when consumers search for a new car, they do so online.

For Hearts & Science, the appointment marks another win for the agency after it picked up the nutrition business of Reckitt Benckiser this week. RB incumbent agency Publicis Media's Zenith retained the majority of that business—the health and hygiene portion—following a review launched in February.

On the creative side, Autotrader has worked with 72andSunny New York on various campaigns. A new campaign from the agency, called “Still Moving,” debuted in April and was aimed at alleviating consumer concerns surrounding car buying during the pandemic by highlighting the various home services now offered by online car dealers.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Nathan Young resigns from Periscope, 'not certain' he'll return to advertising

Nathan Young resigns from Periscope, 'not certain' he'll return to advertising

Hearts & Science and Zenith emerge as winners of Reckitt Benckiser's U.S. media review

Hearts & Science and Zenith emerge as winners of Reckitt Benckiser's U.S. media review
Kraft Heinz sticks with Publicis in the U.S., the biggest piece of its global media review

Kraft Heinz sticks with Publicis in the U.S., the biggest piece of its global media review
Christena Pyle leaves Time's Up for Dentsu Aegis Network

Christena Pyle leaves Time's Up for Dentsu Aegis Network

The Martin Agency names Danny Robinson chief creative officer

The Martin Agency names Danny Robinson chief creative officer
McCann leaked memo details the first phase of reopening agency's offices in the U.S.

McCann leaked memo details the first phase of reopening agency's offices in the U.S.
The Martin Agency's Karen Costello returns to Deutsch L.A. as chief creative officer

The Martin Agency's Karen Costello returns to Deutsch L.A. as chief creative officer
BBDO Worldwide appoints first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

BBDO Worldwide appoints first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer