Molson Coors hires Droga5, keeping it in beer biz after parting ways with Dos Equis
Molson Coors has added Droga5 to its agency roster, a spokeswoman for the brewer confirmed. The news comes on the same day that Heineken USA confirmed that it was parting ways with the Accenture-owned shop on Dos Equis, which will now be handled by Sid Lee. A Heineken USA spokesman confirmed to Ad Age that Droga5 did not participate in the review.
Droga5’s addition to the Molson Coors roster is not expected to result in work being pulled from the brewer’s other agencies. The company works with DDB on its biggest brands, including Coors Light and Miller Lite, but is planning a new product blitz that includes line extensions and new brands. Chief Marketing Officer Michelle St. Jacques has shown a penchant for moving work around to various agencies, often handing out assignments on a jump-ball basis to roster shops.
Droga5 did not immediately provide comment.
The Molson Coors win continues a new business hot streak for Droga5 that this year has included Airbnb, Petco, Maserati and Allstate.