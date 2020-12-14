Agency News

Molson Coors hires Droga5, keeping it in beer biz after parting ways with Dos Equis

News comes on the same day Heineken USA confirmed it moved Dos Equis from Droga5 to Sid Lee
By E.J. Schultz. Published on December 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Joan taps Lauren Costa as executive creative director
Credit: Darryl Dyck/Bloomberg

Molson Coors has added Droga5 to its agency roster, a spokeswoman for the brewer confirmed. The news comes on the same day that Heineken USA confirmed that it was parting ways with the Accenture-owned shop on Dos Equis, which will now be handled by Sid Lee. A Heineken USA spokesman confirmed to Ad Age that Droga5 did not participate in the review. 

Droga5’s addition to the Molson Coors roster is not expected to result in work being pulled from the brewer’s other agencies. The company works with DDB on its biggest brands, including Coors Light and Miller Lite, but is planning a new product blitz that includes line extensions and new brands. Chief Marketing Officer Michelle St. Jacques has shown a penchant for moving work around to various agencies, often handing out assignments on a jump-ball basis to roster shops. 

Droga5 did not immediately provide comment.

The Molson Coors win continues a new business hot streak for Droga5 that this year has included Airbnb, Petco, Maserati and Allstate.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Joan taps Lauren Costa as executive creative director

Joan taps Lauren Costa as executive creative director
Airbnb books Droga5 as new creative agency

Airbnb books Droga5 as new creative agency
CPB sets stage for next chapter with a new CCO, new headquarters in Denver

CPB sets stage for next chapter with a new CCO, new headquarters in Denver
Mindshare promotes Adam Gerhart to global CEO

Mindshare promotes Adam Gerhart to global CEO
CarLotz poaches The Martin Agency exec to be chief marketing officer

CarLotz poaches The Martin Agency exec to be chief marketing officer
Havas New York hires Dan Lucey as chief creative officer

Havas New York hires Dan Lucey as chief creative officer
Ronald Ng becomes global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup’s MRM

Ronald Ng becomes global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup’s MRM
Devika Bulchandani looks to Ogilvy's future as she prepares to exit McCann after 2 decades

Devika Bulchandani looks to Ogilvy's future as she prepares to exit McCann after 2 decades