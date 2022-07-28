OKRP launches Black-owned production and content studio Putney

At its launch, Putney is 60% Black. OKRP is 24% Black and 37% BIPOC, according to data provided by the agency.

Putney will bill OKRP and can pursue separate clients, although it likely won’t “go hard in that direction,” said Robinson.



The new company follows the work an internal group at OKRP has been doing—particularly following the 2020 murder of George Floyd—to elevate the Black community. In 2020, the group created Black Shop Friday, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and connects Black-owned stores and other businesses, encouraging people to “Shop Black” on Black Friday. Target supported the initiative in 2021. There are plans to continue Black Shop Friday this year.

“Our vision with Putney is to deliver dope creativity through work that represents our culture,” Walker said in a statement. “Black Shop Friday proved that by harnessing the power of our voices, we could change minds and move people to action. We know there is demand for a culturally fluent agency that runs on ideas and influence and that is what we are building at Putney.”

OKRP also co-founded the BLAC internship program.