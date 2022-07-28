Agency News

OKRP launches Black-owned production and content studio Putney

The Chicago company will be led by Elena Robinson and Aubrey Walker
By Jessica Wohl and Jade Yan. Published on July 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Anytime Fitness hires Mischief @ No Fixed Address as first creative AOR
Credit: Putney

Chicago-based agency OKRP is launching Putney, an independent Black-owned production and content studio.

Putney will emphasize the hiring of BIPOC talent and aims to help brands create intentional work that better connects with their audiences. 

Elena Robinson, OKRP’s head of production, becomes CEO of Putney. Aubrey Walker, OKRP’s executive creative director, retains that title at Putney.

The studio will blur “the lines between ideation, execution, entertainment, marketing—all of that,” said Tom O’Keefe, OKRP founder and CEO, speaking at Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference on Wednesday. “It has an attitude, it has a point of view and it’s an opportunity to bring in more talent.”

The agency is starting with an equity investment from OKRP. Robinson and Walker are Putney's majority owners.

Putney takes its name from the 1969 satirical movie “Putney Swope,” in which the sole Black executive at an advertising agency unintentionally winds up leading the company.

Robinson’s previous work in Hollywood helped inform the new company’s working model.

Putney “can be a new agency model in terms of how we think about talent,” Robinson said at the conference, calling it a “fluid” approach where talent is brought in with each new project. 

Aubrey Walker and Elena Robinson

Credit: Putney

At its launch, Putney is 60% Black. OKRP is 24% Black and 37% BIPOC, according to data provided by the agency.

Putney will bill OKRP and can pursue separate clients, although it likely won’t “go hard in that direction,” said Robinson.

The new company follows the work an internal group at OKRP has been doing—particularly following the 2020 murder of George Floyd—to elevate the Black community. In 2020, the group created Black Shop Friday, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and connects Black-owned stores and other businesses, encouraging people to “Shop Black” on Black Friday. Target supported the initiative in 2021. There are plans to continue Black Shop Friday this year.   

“Our vision with Putney is to deliver dope creativity through work that represents our culture,” Walker said in a statement. “Black Shop Friday proved that by harnessing the power of our voices, we could change minds and move people to action. We know there is demand for a culturally fluent agency that runs on ideas and influence and that is what we are building at Putney.”

OKRP also co-founded the BLAC internship program.

 

Ad Age Small Agency Awards

See all of the 2022 winners
Click here

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also is one of the hosts of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

Follow View all articles by this author
Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Anytime Fitness hires Mischief @ No Fixed Address as first creative AOR

Anytime Fitness hires Mischief @ No Fixed Address as first creative AOR
Nike awards $1 billion media account to PMG and Initiative

Nike awards $1 billion media account to PMG and Initiative
Zulu Alpha Kilo beefs up leadership as agency expands

Zulu Alpha Kilo beefs up leadership as agency expands
Zillow puts creative account into review

Zillow puts creative account into review
Why Dentsu International is hiring a global communications chief

Why Dentsu International is hiring a global communications chief
IPG raises its annual forecast, posts 7.9% organic net revenue growth for the quarter

IPG raises its annual forecast, posts 7.9% organic net revenue growth for the quarter
Publicis Groupe raises its annual forecast, posts 10.3% organic revenue growth for the quarter

Publicis Groupe raises its annual forecast, posts 10.3% organic revenue growth for the quarter
McCann Worldgroup names Mediabrands executive global CEO

McCann Worldgroup names Mediabrands executive global CEO