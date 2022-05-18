New creative content company SuperBloom House aims to connect brands and creators

Industry vets Tom Dunlap and Briony McCarthy, former leaders of Hecho Studios, Stagwell’s Constellation Network production firm, have opened the doors of SuperBloom House, a creative company aimed at bringing together brands and creators to deliver impactful, targeted ideas at the pace of culture.
Backed by Mother Ventures, the investment arm of Mother U.S., the shop bills itself as a “modern media content and production company,” and connects brands with a curated network of 300 creative talents who can help them get to better ideas faster—ideas fueled by a strategic media plan conceived from the get-go to ensure they resonate with the right audiences.
“We’re not an ad agency and we’re not a production company,” said Chief Content Officer and Co-Founder Dunlap, who had served as chief content officer at Hecho and also previously held production leadership positions at agencies including 72andSunny, Deutsch and Wieden+Kennedy and production company RSA Films.
The company focuses on what the founders call the “lonely middle” of content creation—that space between the big ideas conceived by agencies and the creative output of commercial production companies.