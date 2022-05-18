New creative content company SuperBloom House aims to connect brands and creators

“There’s such a huge gap between the awesomeness of creative agencies offering the big commercial, and the activation and implementation that production companies offer,” said Co-Founder and CEO McCarthy, who also spent a decade on the media side at PHD, where she ultimately served as president before joining Hecho.

Dunlap and McCarthy explained that the idea of SuperBloom was born from frustrations throughout their careers. When serving as an executive producer on the production side, for example, Dunlap found you could create top-notch films and spots, but “it doesn’t mean that it works for where it needed to go," he said. "I had access to the best tools in the world, but the work we were doing wasn’t necessarily effective.”

McCarthy added that having worked on the media side, she was vexed being “served up a creative piece that didn't really meet the needs of a modern media plan, so we would have to go outside and work with publishers and other creators to fulfill the needs of that plan.”

The company builds media planning into the creative process from the outset to help land on the best ideas—and to ensure those ideas land where they need to.