Why Topgolf hired Anomaly to facilitate its global expansion

Topgolf has selected Anomaly as its creative agency of record, reuniting the agency with Geoff Cottrill, the chief marketing officer for the sports entertainment company. Cottrill worked with the Stagwell Group shop when he was at Converse more than a decade ago.

Anomaly edged out two agencies that Topgolf declined to name during the creative review; Cotttrill said its response to the brand’s brief was “far away better, more creative, and more on-strategy.” This is the third shop recently added to the company's roster: Mediahub is its media agency and Day One Agency was tapped for social earlier this year.

Topgolf is a high-tech driving range coupled with a bar and a kitchen. The goal of the new campaign is to introduce the brand to non-golfers and broaden its reach to a global audience.

Listen: Topgolf CMO talks marketing strategies

Evolution of golf

Anomaly Founding Partner and Global Creative Officer Mike Byrne said that on a Monday this past May, Byrne and five of his colleagues visited a Topgolf location in Long Island, New York for three hours.

“It was a blast, it was a whole new game, almost like an evolution of golf,” Byrne said. “[We were there to] feel the experience, to eat the food and have some drinks and swing some golf clubs. We didn’t even know we were there for three hours.”

Byrne said that the in-person experience with Topgolf helped Anomaly with the brief, and Cottrill also credited the agency with having “spent a lot of time in our venues and getting to know our business” during the brief process in late May.

Cottrill worked with the shop during his time at Coca-Cola and Converse. Together, they worked on campaigns for Diet Coke and Smartwater and developed the “Made By You” campaign for the shoe shop’s iconic canvas product Chuck Taylor.