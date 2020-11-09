The final(-ish) tally on 2020 campaign ad spending

Presidential campaign TV and radio spending per electoral vote
General election buys by state. Dollars in millions.
|State
|Electoral votes
|Democrats
|Republicans
|Total
|Pennsylvania
|20
|$7.4
|$4.0
|$11.4
|Arizona
|11
|6.5
|4.7
|11.2
|Wisconsin
|10
|7.1
|4.0
|11.2
|Florida
|29
|6.5
|3.6
|10.1
|North Carolina
|15
|3.5
|5.2
|8.7
|Michigan
|16
|5.7
|1.9
|7.6
|Nevada
|6
|3.9
|1.1
|5.0
|Iowa
|6
|1.0
|2.6
|3.6
|District of Columbia
|3
|2.4
|0.9
|3.3
|Georgia
|16
|0.7
|2.1
|2.8
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads which ran after April 8, 2020, through Election Day as of Nov. 4, 2020. Includes PACs. Figures include TV and radio. Excludes social media.
Battle for the U.S.
Media spending by office. Dollars in millions.
| Office
| Democrats
| Republicans
| Other
| Total
| President
| $2,123
| $821
| $2
| $2,945
| U.S. Senate
| 1,021
| 884
| 7
| 1,912
| U.S. House
| 574
| 459
| 4
| 1,037
| Governor
| 103
| 107
| 1
| 210
| Total
| $3,820
| $2,271
| $14
| $6,105
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads booked from Jan. 1, 2019, (including primaries) through Election Day as of Nov. 4, 2020. Includes PAC spending. Figures in TV and radio. Presidential and Senate campaigns include some social media
spending.
Post-primary (after Bernie Sanders dropped out) presidential race media spending.
Including PACs and advocacy groups. Dollars in millions.
| Candidate/sponsor
| Media spending
| Media spending as percent of total presidential media spending
| Democrats
| Joe Biden
| $656
| 37.0%
| FF PAC
| 105
| 5.9
| Priorities USA Action
| 68
| 3.8
| Independence USA PAC
| 41
| 2.3
| AB PAC
| 38
| 2.2
| Democratic National Committee (DNC)
| 24
| 1.3
| Other
| 91
| 5.1
| Total Democrats
| $1,023
| 57.8%
| Republicans
| Donald Trump
| $422
| 23.9%
| America First Action
| 101
| 5.7
| Preserve America PAC
| 98
| 5.5
| Trump Make America Great Again Committee
| 36
| 2.0
| Donald Trump and Republican National Committee
| 25
| 1.4
| Restoration PAC
| 14
| 0.8
| Other
| 51
| 2.9
| Total Republicans
| $747
| 42.2%
| Other parties and independents
| 1
| 0.0
| Total
| $1,770
| 100.0%
Post-primary ad spending by medium in the presidential campaign
Including PACs and advocacy groups. Dollars in millions.
| Medium
| Democrats
| Republicans
| Other
| Total
| Broadcast TV
| $534
| $402
| $0
| $936
| Digital
| 200
| 219
| 0
| 420
| Cable TV
| 213
| 101
| 1
| 315
| Broadcast TV (Hispanic)
| 38
| 12
| 0
| 50
| Radio-FM
| 26
| 6
| 0
| 32
| Satellite TV
| 6
| 4
| 0
| 10
| Radio-AM
| 4
| 1
| 0
| 6
| Radio-StateNets (state-wide radio)
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 3
| Radio general
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| Total
| $1,023
| $747
| $1
| $1,770
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads booked from April 9, 2020, (the date Bernie Sanders dropped out and excluding primary spending), through Election Day as of Nov. 4, 2020. Figures include TV, radio and some digital.