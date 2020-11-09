Campaign Trail

The final(-ish) tally on 2020 campaign ad spending

From Ad Age Datacenter’s Campaign Ad Scorecard
By Simon Dumenco and Kevin Brown. Published on November 09, 2020.
How U.S. newspapers covered Joe Biden’s win
As the 2020 election cycle draws to a close(-ish), we’re serving up a final(-ish) Campaign Ad Scorecard—an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG. From Jan. 1, 2019 through Election Day 2020, we obsessively tracked spending across the presidential, gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and House races.

The bottom line: Just over $6.1 billion was spent on trackable campaign advertising across all of those races (see the second chart below). Joe Biden’s campaign spent way more than Donald Trump’s campaign (the third chart). Traditional broadcast TV networks still drew the lion’s share of political ad dollars (the fourth chart). And people who own TV and radio stations in Pennsylvania are the luckiest people in the world (the first chart). Send them your love.

Presidential campaign TV and radio spending per electoral vote
General election buys by state. Dollars in millions.
State Electoral votes Democrats Republicans Total
Pennsylvania 20 $7.4 $4.0 $11.4
Arizona 11 6.5 4.7 11.2
Wisconsin 10 7.1 4.0 11.2
Florida 29 6.5 3.6 10.1
North Carolina 15 3.5 5.2 8.7
Michigan 16 5.7 1.9 7.6
Nevada 6 3.9 1.1 5.0
Iowa 6 1.0 2.6 3.6
District of Columbia 3 2.4 0.9 3.3
Georgia 16 0.7 2.1 2.8
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads which ran after April 8, 2020, through Election Day as of Nov. 4, 2020. Includes PACs. Figures include TV and radio. Excludes social media.
Battle for the U.S.
Media spending by office. Dollars in millions.
Office Democrats Republicans Other Total
President $2,123 $821 $2 $2,945
U.S. Senate 1,021 884 7 1,912
U.S. House 574 459 4 1,037
Governor 103 107 1 210
Total $3,820 $2,271 $14 $6,105
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads booked from Jan. 1, 2019, (including primaries) through Election Day as of Nov. 4, 2020. Includes PAC spending. Figures in TV and radio. Presidential and Senate campaigns include some social media spending.
Post-primary (after Bernie Sanders dropped out) presidential race media spending.
Including PACs and advocacy groups. Dollars in millions.
Candidate/sponsor Media spending Media spending as percent of total presidential media spending
Democrats
Joe Biden $656 37.0%
FF PAC 105 5.9
Priorities USA Action 68 3.8
Independence USA PAC 41 2.3
AB PAC 38 2.2
Democratic National Committee (DNC) 24 1.3
Other 91 5.1
Total Democrats $1,023 57.8%
Republicans
Donald Trump $422 23.9%
America First Action 101 5.7
Preserve America PAC 98 5.5
Trump Make America Great Again Committee 36 2.0
Donald Trump and Republican National Committee 25 1.4
Restoration PAC 14 0.8
Other 51 2.9
Total Republicans $747 42.2%
Other parties and independents 1 0.0
Total $1,770 100.0%
Post-primary ad spending by medium in the presidential campaign
Including PACs and advocacy groups. Dollars in millions.
Medium Democrats Republicans Other Total
Broadcast TV $534 $402 $0 $936
Digital 200 219 0 420
Cable TV 213 101 1 315
Broadcast TV (Hispanic) 38 12 0 50
Radio-FM 26 6 0 32
Satellite TV 6 4 0 10
Radio-AM 4 1 0 6
Radio-StateNets (state-wide radio) 2 1 0 3
Radio general 0 0 0 0
Total $1,023 $747 $1 $1,770
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads booked from April 9, 2020, (the date Bernie Sanders dropped out and excluding primary spending), through Election Day as of Nov. 4, 2020. Figures include TV, radio and some digital.

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age.

Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown is Ad Age's director of data management and runs Ad Age's Datacenter with colleague Brad Johnson.

