Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns
Those consumers who were hoping a Peloton treadmill purchase might help replace a gym membership during this time of social distancing are again out of luck. The fitness brand known for its stationary bikes introduced a treadmill product, called Peloton Tread, two years ago, but the size and weight of the product makes delivery difficult without couriers entering people's homes.
“Due to coronavirus containment measures, we have implemented threshold delivery for the Peloton Bike to the entrance of a home or apartment unit, in order to limit interpersonal contact,” the company wrote on its website in a post titled “COVID-19 Tread Delivery Status.”
“Given the size and weight of the Tread," said the post, “we are unable to offer the same service and as a result, we are temporarily pausing Tread sales and deliveries.” The pause went into effect on March 18. Peloton says it will cancel all treadmill deliveries and issue full refunds, adding that it is still selling and delivering bikes.
A spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for further details about the number of customers affected. Earlier this month, Peloton rolled out a free 90-day trial to its workout classes for those consumers stuck at home and eager for exercise. Analysts and retail experts have said the popular brand, recently mocked for an unrealistic holiday ad, will emerge as a winner from the coronavirus crisis because it thrives on in-home fitness. The company’s share price soared earlier this week as most other stocks tumbled. Peloton’s stock price, currently trading near $25, has increased 28 percent in the last week.