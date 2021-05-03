Pepsi builds virtual eatery in food delivery apps so diners can pair orders with the cola
For its latest national ad campaign, Pepsi has created a culinary journey to highlight its cola’s pairings with some of consumers’ favorite foods, going so far as to create a virtual “fast beverage” eatery where diners are encouraged to construct their meals around their Pepsi variety of choice.
Launching across the U.S. today, the brand’s new “Better with Pepsi” campaign is anchored by both traditional media buys and a slightly unconventional experiential component: a restaurant. Dubbed Pep’s Place, the Pepsi-branded watering hole is all online—no brick-and-mortar operations required—and rooted in home delivery that’s executed via major platforms like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.
Here’s how it works: From today though the end of May in select American cities, thirsty consumers can use a participating food delivery service or visit PepsPlaceRestaurant.com to create a choose-your-own-adventure meal centered on their favorite flavor of Pepsi.
After first selecting a beverage from a list of options ranging from Diet Pepsi to Pepsi Real Sugar to Pepsi Wild Cherry, users will be prompted to pick a meal and sides from a curated menu that’ll then be delivered to their front door. Start with a Pepsi Zero Sugar? A chicken caesar salad may be the way to go. Craving a new “tropical” Pepsi Mango? Perhaps the buffalo wings are more your speed.
“With the launch of Pep’s Place, we have designed a new ‘fast beverage’ restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing consumers at home to fully optimize their meals,” says Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing.
“We are confident that by doing this, everyone will agree—and taste first-hand—how well Pepsi goes with their favorite foods.”
Operating in U.S. cities including Denver, Miami and Las Vegas, Pep’s Place will leverage the growing pandemic-era trend of “ghost kitchens,” dining room-less restaurants that exclusively deliver. The ghost kitchen industry is expected to morph into a $1 trillion global market by 2030, according to market research firm Euromonitor International.
In addition to the launch of Pep’s Place, the “Better with Pepsi” campaign will feature eight TV commercials rolled out nationwide that “do away with unrealistic, idealistic perfection positioning of food,” the cola brand says, instead opting to celebrate the “unapologetic love” many of us have for dishes like cheeseburgers, hot dogs and pizza.
“Better with Pepsi” will also have a slate of Spanish-language commercials that celebrate food’s role as a “unifier” in the Hispanic community.
In the coming weeks, the campaign will be further expanded with the addition of experiential and display media such as activations, consumer-facing experiences and point-of-sale displays, Pepsi confirms, saying that the forthcoming creative will build on the idea that everyone’s favorite meals pair better with the soft drink.