Christopher Lew, ‘Closing Dynasty’ cinematographer, on the value of intimate collaboration

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Goh Iromoto turns the spotlight to cinematographer Christopher Lew, who writes about connecting with a passionate team on Lloyd Lee Choi’s short film “Closing Dynasty.”

“Closing Dynasty,” the short film I had the privilege of shooting, represents so many things, it’s challenging to summarize it here.

In 2021, Lloyd Lee Choi called me about a short film he wanted to make that tells the story of a young girl named Queenie. She spends her days roaming the streets of New York City hustling for money.

It was inspired by an encounter he had around that time and a series of events.



The encounter was a scene that was recreated exactly in the film—a boy, younger than 10, came up to him through a crowded subway car and pitched to him a need for school donations. It stayed with him because of how undeniable the boy was. He carried himself with a confidence and maturity that was at odds with his age.