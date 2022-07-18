Apple plans to slow hiring and spending for some teams next year

Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some divisions to cope with a potential economic downturn, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The decision stems from a move to be more careful during uncertain times, though it isn’t a companywide policy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The changes won’t affect all teams, and Apple is still planning an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015.
Still, the more cautious tone is notable for Apple, a company that has generally beat Wall Street predictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and has weathered past economic turmoil better than many peers.
Apple shares fell as much as 2% to $147.20 after Bloomberg reported on the slowdown. The stock has dropped about 17% so far this year, on par with the broader market. Shares of other tech companies also declined on the news Monday.