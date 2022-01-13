Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How Avocados From Mexico is using the Super Bowl to acquire first-party data

The produce brand will unveil its new ‘brandformance’ strategy for the Big Game
By Asa Hiken. Published on January 13, 2022.
Credit: Avocados From Mexico

The Super Bowl—at a whopping $6.5 million for a 30-second commercial—has long been considered an awareness play for brands, with the goal of reaching the biggest group of consumers at the same time and in a setting where they aren't skipping over the commercials. Brand building has been at the heart of Super Bowl campaigns, but this year, Avocados From Mexico is also looking to find ways to use its Big Game commercial to better identify its consumers and, most importantly, direct them to make a purchase. 

The produce brand, which will return to the Big Game this year after sitting out in 2021, is launching a digital experience filled with shoppable touchpoints that will direct consumers to places of purchase. Called “House of Goodness,” the activation will also feature the company's 30-second Super Bowl spot, guacamole recipes, a sweepstakes and selfies with host and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees.

At the heart of this campaign is a new marketing strategy that blends brand and performance metrics. Dubbed "brandformance," it is an approach that hinges on developing robust consumer profiles, said Ivonne Kinser, VP of marketing and innovation at Avocados From Mexico.

These profiles are built using first-party data, which the campaign will seek to acquire via shoppable content. Each social and digital ad in “House of Goodness” is a portal to purchase avocados. Powered by a deal with e-commerce software MikMak, which itself has teamed with data platform LiveRamp, Avocados From Mexico will receive a detailed view of consumers who are driven to purchase, including psychographic (traits on psychological attributes), demographic and behavioral information.

In previous years, Avocados From Mexico has used the Super Bowl in the way that most marketers have: to drive brand awareness by advertising in front of tens of millions of eyeballs. The brand consistently teamed with celebrities like Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Elliott and Jon Lovitz to draw as much attention to its name as possible.

But in the time since its last Super Bowl ad in 2020—which featured a fictitious Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network—shoppers have increasingly turned to online platforms for their groceries, a trend that was accelerated by the pandemic lockdowns.

Moreover, Avocados From Mexico's evolving strategy has sought to blur the line between what is marketing the brand and what is driving sales. With rising interest in digital shopping, the brand's new campaign will seek to do both.

“It happens to be that this year our marketing operation is just mature enough to sustain an advanced and sophisticated data-driven effort of the magnitude of a Big Game campaign,” Kinser said. 

A physical extension of the experience will take place as a pop-up in New York, where Avocados From Mexico will sell an apparel collection inspired by its new color, Avocado Glow. After the Super Bowl, the campaign will continue on TV, digital and social throughout the year.

