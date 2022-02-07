FTX is giving away free bitcoin as part of its Super Bowl commercial

Crypto exchange FTX is tying a bitcoin giveaway to its first Super Bowl ad. The platform made the announcement in a series of teasers promoting the spot.

The amount of bitcoin that will be given away depends on the time in which FTX’s spot airs during the game. FTX has a floater unit, which are used in case of injuries or other unexpected breaks in game play. So, if, for example, FTX's spot airs at 9:45 p.m. ET, FTX will give out 9.45 BTC ($381,866 at the time of writing). Since the game begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the spot is scheduled to air in the second half, the payout will likely be at least 8 BTC ($323,272.80). Regardless of time, the BTC will be paid out in full to four separate winners.

FTX released four 15-second teasers today to build hype for the giveaway. One shows Thomas Edison in his lab, another a farmer during the Dust Bowl, and a third features a silent monk from medieval Europe; each explains how they’ve missed out in their lives and therefore won’t miss out on FTX’s bitcoin giveaway. The fourth teaser is animated. Each ad is running across social and digital channels.