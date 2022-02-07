FTX is giving away free bitcoin as part of its Super Bowl commercial

Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch FTX's Big Game teaser
By Asa Hiken. Published on February 07, 2022.
20220204_ftxSBTeaser-farmer_3x2
Credit: FTX

Crypto exchange FTX is tying a bitcoin giveaway to its first Super Bowl ad. The platform made the announcement in a series of teasers promoting the spot.

The amount of bitcoin that will be given away depends on the time in which FTX’s spot airs during the game. FTX has a floater unit, which are used in case of injuries or other unexpected breaks in game play. So, if, for example, FTX's spot airs at 9:45 p.m. ET, FTX will give out 9.45 BTC ($381,866 at the time of writing). Since the game begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the spot is scheduled to air in the second half, the payout will likely be at least 8 BTC ($323,272.80). Regardless of time, the BTC will be paid out in full to four separate winners.

FTX released four 15-second teasers today to build hype for the giveaway. One shows Thomas Edison in his lab, another a farmer during the Dust Bowl, and a third features a silent monk from medieval Europe; each explains how they’ve missed out in their lives and therefore won’t miss out on FTX’s bitcoin giveaway. The fourth teaser is animated. Each ad is running across social and digital channels.

FTX has so far remained quiet on the creative details of its Super Bowl spot. The 60-second ad, which was developed with Dentsu McGarryBowen, will run during some point in the second half of the game, and aim to educate consumers on crypto while assuring them that the space is safe and accessible, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a previous statement.

FTX's commercial follows previous efforts from the company to attract mainstream audiences to crypto. In September, FTX released an ad with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recruiting their friends and family to crypto trading. The following month, the duo appeared in another spot that plays into the double meaning of the word “trade.”

FTX won’t be the only crypto brand making its debut in this year’s Super Bowl. Rival exchange Crypto.com will be airing ads, setting the scene for what some are referring to as the “Crypto Bowl.” Binance is also marketing around the Super Bowl—though not directly in it—by taking a shot at both of these brands, warning consumers not to trust celebrities shilling crypto in Big Game ads.

In order to be eligible to win a portion of FTX’s bitcoin giveaway, participants must retweet the pinned post on the platform’s Twitter account between the time the spot runs on Feb. 13 and midnight ET.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

