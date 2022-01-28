Crypto.com teams with LeBron James for Web3 education

Crypto.com and Lebron James are bringing Web3 education to underserved communities.
The crypto exchange announced a new partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), the star NBA player's nonprofit focused on creating change through education for students and families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The tie-up will seek to give the community the tools to participate in the development of Web3, which proponents are heralding as the future of the internet.
As opposed to the current iteration of the internet, dubbed Web2, where data and power are held by big tech companies, Web3 supposedly will be shared by users and creators. The metaverse is intended to serve as the backdrop for this vision, allowing for free movement between platforms and through decentralized systems orchestrated by blockchains.