Crypto.com teams with LeBron James for Web3 education

Crypto.com and James see diversity and community engagement as necessary components to achieve this more equitable internet. Students and families connected to LJFF’s core “I Promise” program will learn about the innovations powering Web3, such as decentralized apps, or dapps. Beyond educating the underserved Akron community, the partnership seeks to prepare its members for potential employment opportunities in the future.

With cryptocurrency becoming increasingly popular, the exchange in recent months has been making moves to cater to mainstream audiences. The platform in November secured a 20-year naming rights agreement for the Los Angeles-based stadium formerly known as the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena). It will also run multiple commercials in this year’s Super Bowl.

As part of its most recent campaign alongside Matt Damon, Crypto.com partnered with Water.org, Damon’s nonprofit focused on safe drinking water and sanitation. The exchange has also teamed with Los Angeles’ Angel City Football Club to promote financial education and empowerment for women.