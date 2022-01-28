Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Crypto.com teams with LeBron James for Web3 education

The partnership brings blockchain resources to James’ nonprofit
By Asa Hiken. Published on January 28, 2022.
Crypto.com and Lebron James are bringing Web3 education to underserved communities.

The crypto exchange announced a new partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), the star NBA player's nonprofit focused on creating change through education for students and families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The tie-up will seek to give the community the tools to participate in the development of Web3, which proponents are heralding as the future of the internet.

As opposed to the current iteration of the internet, dubbed Web2, where data and power are held by big tech companies, Web3 supposedly will be shared by users and creators. The metaverse is intended to serve as the backdrop for this vision, allowing for free movement between platforms and through decentralized systems orchestrated by blockchains.

Crypto.com and James see diversity and community engagement as necessary components to achieve this more equitable internet. Students and families connected to LJFF’s core “I Promise” program will learn about the innovations powering Web3, such as decentralized apps, or dapps. Beyond educating the underserved Akron community, the partnership seeks to prepare its members for potential employment opportunities in the future. 

With cryptocurrency becoming increasingly popular, the exchange in recent months has been making moves to cater to mainstream audiences. The platform in November secured a 20-year naming rights agreement for the Los Angeles-based stadium formerly known as the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena). It will also run multiple commercials in this year’s Super Bowl.

As part of its most recent campaign alongside Matt Damon, Crypto.com partnered with Water.org, Damon’s nonprofit focused on safe drinking water and sanitation. The exchange has also teamed with Los Angeles’ Angel City Football Club to promote financial education and empowerment for women.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

