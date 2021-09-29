Facebook puts Reels, its TikTok-style video stream, in News Feed

Facebook is taking Reels, its TikTok-inspired short-form video feature, into its main app, expanding the program from its roots in Instagram, and promising it will be a new avenue for advertising.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced the changes coming to the main Facebook app with the introduction of Reels, a move that shows the company is trying to evolve with the times so as not to become a stale social network. TikTok, the Chinese-owned app, has proved to be a formidable rival with its combination of creative video editing tools and an eerily addictive algorithm.

“People can discover Reels based on their interests and what’s popular in a new, dedicated News Feed section,” Facebook stated in a blog post on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

A year ago, Facebook introduced Reels into Instagram, which has helped give creators on that app a new outlet to showcase their videos and participate in the types of hashtag trends that characterize TikTok. Just this week, TikTok announced it topped 1 billion active users. Facebook has 1.9 billion daily users, and 2.8 billion daily users across all its apps, including Instagram.

Facebook Reels is just the latest example of how U.S. social media companies are attempting to give users, especially popular creators who can be celebrities born of the internet, a way to reach larger audiences. The videos have the potential to broadcast to all the viewers of an app, not just followers.

The videos are also popular with brands and create new canvasses for ads on mobile devices. “Similar to Instagram, we’ll soon begin testing full-screen and immersive ads between Reels,” Facebook shared in the announcement. “As with organic Reels content, people can comment, like, view, save, share and skip them.”