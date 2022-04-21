Fidelity enters the metaverse with financial education

ETFs and NFTs are very different, but Fidelity is bringing them together for an educational experience on virtual platform Decentraland.
The brokerage firm has launched The Fidelity Stack, a metaverse activation aimed at teaching consumers about investing, stocks and other financial topics. The plot includes a lobby, dance floor and rooftop sky garden for users to explore, as well as gamified educational tools like the Invest Quest, in which a player must learn the basics of exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing in order to traverse a building and collect “orbs.”
The metaverse is a novel place to offer financial services but could help Fidelity to draw more interest from younger consumers. Havas Media and production studio Unit9 designed the experience to “[evoke] the spirit of play and discovery inherent in these environments that we knew would resonate with the next generation of investor,” Havas Media said in a statement.